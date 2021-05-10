Katie Cieluch cares for patients as if they are family

FLORENCE, S.C. – Looking back at events in her life, Katie Cieluch, a registered nurse working at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center and McLeod Regional Medical Center, started to become a nurse long before being old enough to go to nursing school.
When she was very young, Cieluch used to raid her mother's medicine cabinet and get bandages to fix her doll's boo-boos. Years later, at age 16, her mother was in a horrible car accident and almost died. As you might imagine, the experience made a pivotal impression on her life, but she would come to realize it would affect her professionally, too.
Often, someone is inspired because someone in their life receives excellent care from a physician, nurse or another medical professional at the hospital or doctor's office. It can inspire others to enter the medical field.
You could say it was the same for Cieluch, but not in a way you might think. Her mother was in the hospital for quite a while as she recovered from the car wreck. Unfortunately, Cieluch said the initial hospital stay wasn't a good experience. Thankfully, her sister was able to get their mother transferred back home to the Pee Dee area for the rest of her recovery.
"Seeing my mom in the hospital bed and not having a good care experience made me want to be the nurse that is there for the patient, unlike the care she was getting," Cieluch said. "It made me want to make sure patients had a good experience and are cared for in every way. For me, it was a defining moment in my life. I care for my patients like they're family."
After her mother left the hospital, she and her sister, Taaffe, a registered nurse, did their best to give her mother the care she deserved and needed. Cieluch looked up to her sister both as a sibling and nurse. It was yet another reason Cieluch wanted to become a nurse. The sisters even talked about someday going into a nursing practice together.
Cieluch took her aspirations to be a nurse to nursing school and felt like she was on her way to doing what she was called to do.
"In my first year of nursing school, my great, funny, smart and energetic sister passed away unexpectedly," Cieluch said. "That was pretty rough on my family and me. I decided then I needed to finish nursing school anyway, and I think it helped me a lot in my grieving process."
As of today, Cieluch has been a dedicated registered nurse for seven years. She works in several critical care departments, including patients with COVID-19. Despite an unprecedented, worldwide pandemic, she feels like she is right where she is supposed to be.
Her husband works in radiology at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center, and they have a two-year-old daughter.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge.
"In the beginning, we were all scared, especially those of us with children,” Cieluch said. “We were scared we were going to take COVID home to our families. Patients and their families were scared, too.
“One of the things I miss since the pandemic started is going into a patient's room and them seeing your face and seeing you smile. You're still there taking care of them, but you have to wear a lot of personal protection equipment, which is not easy to breathe and talk through. I pray every day the Lord will give me strength to do the right thing and keep learning how to better help my patients. Nursing school taught me to be flexible and to always keep learning, and it has transferred over to working with my patients."
Cieluch's everyday mantra is something you can't teach in nursing school. She said, first and foremost, it's important to "share the love."
"I feel like it's really important to be the light and spread compassion,” she said. “Anything I can do to comfort the patient, hold their hand, or be the link between the patient and the family.
“Many times that means using an iPad to do a video call or other method. I know what it's like to see a loved one very sick or at the end of their life. It happened to me. I think God places me in these certain positions to help others. It's God's calling for me to do what I'm doing, and I love it."