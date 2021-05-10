Katie Cieluch cares for patients as if they are family

FLORENCE, S.C. – Looking back at events in her life, Katie Cieluch, a registered nurse working at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center and McLeod Regional Medical Center, started to become a nurse long before being old enough to go to nursing school.

When she was very young, Cieluch used to raid her mother's medicine cabinet and get bandages to fix her doll's boo-boos. Years later, at age 16, her mother was in a horrible car accident and almost died. As you might imagine, the experience made a pivotal impression on her life, but she would come to realize it would affect her professionally, too.

Often, someone is inspired because someone in their life receives excellent care from a physician, nurse or another medical professional at the hospital or doctor's office. It can inspire others to enter the medical field.

You could say it was the same for Cieluch, but not in a way you might think. Her mother was in the hospital for quite a while as she recovered from the car wreck. Unfortunately, Cieluch said the initial hospital stay wasn't a good experience. Thankfully, her sister was able to get their mother transferred back home to the Pee Dee area for the rest of her recovery.