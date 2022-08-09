Kazmark inspires people to embrace small beginnings

FLORENCE, S.C.— Jason Kazmark is a one-man show. He operates the business Sign Sational at 919 W. Lucas St. alone.

Kazmark realized his dream of owning and operating a sign business was attainable when the former owner of Sign Sational, Joe Griffin announced his retirement and planned to close the business.

Kazmark said he knew it was his opportunity to turn his dream into reality.

“I kept a lot of the same stuff and I have a similar name, but we have a new energy,” he said. “Everything just kind of fell into place for me. I was able to buy all of his equipment and that helped a lot. It was an easy transition.”

Kazmark said he got his start at St. Johns High School in Darlington where he had a graphic communications class that introduced him to the world of graphic design.

“I started off painting boards and building signs before I became the owner I am today,” he said.

Kazmark said you shouldn’t dismiss small beginnings because they set the foundation for greater work and greater opportunity.

“I looked over the computer guy’s shoulder as he would design things,” he said. “I was always interested in computers and it was simply a matter of learning the software. I had to get familiar with the tools and learn how to navigate it. Once I did that, I took off.”

Kazmark said he didn’t start at the bottom he would not be able to operate the business by himself and handle all of the positions.

“I learned every position from the backend to the front,” he said.

Kazmark said his greatest joy is helping people and making people’s vision come to life.

He added he sometimes takes on lofty endeavors.

“If you are scared to do something you have never done before then you will never do anything,” he said. “I have taken on projects I have never done before and when I take a deposit of people’s money I don’t sleep until I get it right.”

Kazmark said there have been times where he hasn’t slept for months until he could finish a project.

“This takes dedication and I love what I do,” he said.

Kazmark said he always had the the thought of owning a business in the back of his mind.

“I always told myself that I have been doing this for a long time and it was time that I stop working for someone else,” he said. “I always knew that I should own my own business and do my own thing.”

Kazmark said he had built a great clientele over the years and he became known for handling people’s sign needs.

“This is not something that I intended to get into, but at this point in my life I cannot get away from it,” he said. “I have been doing this so long in Florence and it seems like this is where I’m meant to be.”

Kazmark said he wouldn’t want to pursue any other career path and left a message to aspiring business owners.

“Take pride in what you do and soak up as much information as you can,” he said. “Learn from the place you are and apply it to your craft. Try to be as knowledgeable as you can and practice because practice makes perfect.”