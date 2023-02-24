FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel on Friday updated members of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce about the state's law enforcement situation at the group's annual legislative breakfast.

Keel has served as SLED's chief since 2011. Before that he was in charge of the state's Department of Public Safety and, prior to that, was SLED chief.

Keel touched on the importance of relationships in law enforcement, struggles of agencies to attract and retain qualified officers, drugs and violent crime.

"The communities of Florence and Florence County are fortunate to have a sheriff and chief of police that have the relationships they have, because I can tell you, that is not always the case," Keel said. He was referring to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye and Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler.

"Having the close relationship here between Chief Heidler and Sheriff Joye, and I still have trouble saying sheriff Joye, I know him just to say Joye; having a close relationship they have is a huge plus for the for the community of Florence and Florence County," said Keel, who formerly worked in state law enforcement with Joye.

Keel addressed situations like George Floyd and other cases in which people died at the hands of law enforcement.

"I get angry when I see what happens like the most recent incident in Memphis," Keel said. "I would tell you it's not a training issue. Nobody trained those officers to do what they did. There's nobody that trains that. It is a character issue. It is an issue those officers should not have been in the profession to begin with."

Keel said it is imperative that law enforcement, which faces staffing problems, not make the wrong move in reaction to both bad officers and lack of willing workers.

"Because of our vacancy rate we cannot afford to lower our standards. We need to keep our standards high and maybe improve on them from where they are," Keel said.

The shortage of officers is cutting into SLED and other state agency resources, Keel said.

"We have for the first time, and I can never remember in my time at SLED where we had agents working shifts in small communities. In May of last year we had agents start working shifts in Allendale. We have agents working shifts in Estill. We have agents working shifts in Chester right now. It's not just SLED. It's the Highway Patrol, DNR and (agents with Probation, Pardon and Parole)," Keel said.

Keel said SLED was created to be an assisting agency to provide manpower and expertise, which it does frequently in a state where 156 rural law enforcement agencies have 10 or fewer officers on staff.

State law enforcement agencies, he said, are fighting to keep officers in an environment where the pay is low, officers feel unsupported by the citizenry and say there is bad supervision in the profession.

Keel said the state legislature took steps on the pay front with a "transformative" pay raise for agents — a jump from the mid $30's to just more than $50,000.

Keel, citing something Heidler said in his report to the chamber, said one of the solutions is up to agencies themselves.

"It's up to us to try to win back that trust and respect from those we serve," Keel said, quoting Heidler.

Keel also spoke of the importance to win the war on drugs, specifically fentanyl and synthetic opioids.

"I dare say everybody in this room knows somebody who has a relative who has been impacted by an overdose death. I've lost a sister-in-law and a nephew," Keel said.

The veteran law enforcement officer cited U.S. border policies as contributing to the availability of fentanyl.

"We're losing a whole generation of young people because of overdose deaths," Keel said. "(Overdose deaths are) not going down. In 2021 we saw it increase by 430 here in South Carolina from 1,734 to 2,168 deaths."

In 2012 there were only 563 overdose deaths.

"We have to do something about drugs in our community. We can't say this is a war we can't win because we can," Keel said.

Recently passed legislation will give law enforcement agencies more power when it comes to fentanyl-involved crimes, Keel said.