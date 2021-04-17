Keep Florence Beautiful volunteers really clean up

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Keep Florence Beautiful set up Saturday in the parking lot at Southern Hops in Florence and took note of what 25 teams collected in the way of garbage and added it to what another 15-20 teams had already collected and reported over the previous couple of weeks.

"Our teams are out cleaning and gathering trash and recyclables and they'll come here and check in and report the trash they pick up," said Michelle Bailey, chair for Keep Florence Beautiful.

The effort has "just over 500" people registered and they've collected 439 bags since March 20, Bailey said.

"We'll add on to that until June 20," Bailey said — June 20 being the official closing date of the effort.

Every bit of cleanup helps, Bailey said.

"One of the things we talk about is the life of a plastic bag," Bailey said." If you find one plastic bag on the road you don't know where it started and it'll blow all over and it eventually ends up in our waterway. Toxins that come from cigarette butts and all types of trash are not good for our environment or our waterways."

Group participating in the event this year included groups that have adopted stretches of road along with civic organizations, churches, civic groups and businesses, Bailey said.