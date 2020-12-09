Keep moving forward: Mitchell Kirby to attend last Florence County Council meeting Thursday

Florence County Council Waymon Mumford served with Kirby on the council for 26 years.

"He had me by about a year and a half," Mumford said. "I couldn't have asked to work with a better councilman than Mitchell Kirby. I can't say nothing but great things about him. He's been wonderful to work with. He's going to be missed. As a matter of a fact, he's already missed."

Kirby said he felt his greatest accomplishment on the council was working with the current council. He said it was one of the best councils as far as working together for the greater good of the county.

"As the Bible says, a House divided cannot stand," Kirby said Wednesday afternoon.

He added that each of the councilmen was a good Christian man.

Kirby said he spent the last few months working to make sure that the county and District 4 keep moving forward in the future. He said he was working to make sure the district had everything in place to receive the funds it has been allocated under the third penny sales tax.

Kirby also offered advice for Yarborough.

He said Yarborough should make sure to be able to work with the other county councilmen and learn how to pick and choose the battles to have on the council.