Keep moving forward: Mitchell Kirby to attend last Florence County Council meeting Thursday

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Thursday will be the final meeting for Florence County Council Secretary/Chaplain Mitchell Kirby.
Kirby, the representative of Council District 4 for 28 years, lost his bid for reelection in the June 9 Democratic primary to Kenneth McAllister. McAllister was defeated by Republican Jerry W. Yarborough Jr. in the 2020 general election. Yarborough will likely be sworn into office at the January organizational meeting of the county council.
"I have enjoyed serving the people of Florence County," Kirby said. "It's been a great honor. It's kind of sad..."
Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said Kirby is the type of person who would not hurt a fly. He said that Kirby was one of the most gentle and kind people he'd ever met and that his sense of humor would be missed on the council. Dorriety added that Kirby tried to serve his district to the best of his abilities.
Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. served with Kirby as a councilman and then as administrator.
He said Kirby is a kind and generous person who served his district and Florence County extremely well.
"He has always been a stalwart supporter of public safety, economic development and recreation," Smith said.
Florence County Council Waymon Mumford served with Kirby on the council for 26 years.
"He had me by about a year and a half," Mumford said. "I couldn't have asked to work with a better councilman than Mitchell Kirby. I can't say nothing but great things about him. He's been wonderful to work with. He's going to be missed. As a matter of a fact, he's already missed."
Kirby said he felt his greatest accomplishment on the council was working with the current council. He said it was one of the best councils as far as working together for the greater good of the county.
"As the Bible says, a House divided cannot stand," Kirby said Wednesday afternoon.
He added that each of the councilmen was a good Christian man.
Kirby said he spent the last few months working to make sure that the county and District 4 keep moving forward in the future. He said he was working to make sure the district had everything in place to receive the funds it has been allocated under the third penny sales tax.
Kirby also offered advice for Yarborough.
He said Yarborough should make sure to be able to work with the other county councilmen and learn how to pick and choose the battles to have on the council.
"Keep your eyes on the Lord and your character," Kirby said. "Be true to yourself. Don't let politics change you. Change it."
Kirby did not rule out seeking the same office or another in the future. He said he would leave it up to God.
In action items Thursday, the council is expected to consider an emergency ordinance extending a request for county residents to wear face masks, the second reading of an ordinances rezoning property near Ebenezer and Pisgah Roads and authorizing a development agreement with Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, and the introduction of an ordinance to issue $120 million in bonds to begin work on the Capital Project Sales Tax III projects.
The council will also likely consider resolutions recognizing Eagle Scout Caleb Beckley for his efforts to provide new kiosks at the Florence Veterans Park, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown, and authorizing the extension of investment periods in fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements between Charles Ingram Lumber Company and Willow Creek Lumber Company.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Room 803 of the Florence County Complex at 180 N. Irby St. As it has been since April, the meeting will be closed to the public but viewable via the county's website, florenceco.org.
To view the meeting on the website, click "Public Meeting Live Streams" near the bottom of the homepage.
