Keep on top of your spray program

Along with many folks, I have been wishing, hoping and praying hard for the rain to come. With the warm, wet weather that has come, cucurbit downy mildew has likewise blown in from the south and been identified in a cucumber field in Bamberg County.

It is only a matter of time before the storms coming up from the Lowcountry bring downy mildew up here to us.

Now is the time to make sure farmers in the area are on top of their fungicide plan. Rob Last with Clemson Extension, writing on scgrower.com, reminds everyone that if you are growing cucumbers, cantaloupes, squash, watermelons or any cucurbits, you better make fungicide applications every seven days.

If you go more than seven days without spraying, you are exponentially increasing your chance of potential disease spread. Also, make sure you rotate your fungicide treatments and not spray the same active ingredients back to back. See an extensive list of product recommendations for specific cucurbits at scgrower.com or call the office 843-661-4800, and we can provide clear guidance.

Regarding private pesticide applicators, Clemson Cooperative Extension now offers an online training and exam option for those who need to get their private pesticide applicator license. Two classes are being offered online every month. They begin on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of each month.

Participants can enjoy a weeklong, self-paced course that prepares them for the certification exam. The exam will be held online that Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Participants will have one hour to complete the exam. The course and exam cost $90. To enroll for the next exam on June 6, go to cu-pro-ed.catalog.catalog.instructure.org.

If you are looking for an in-person initial private pesticide applicator training and certification course, one will be offered on August 31, 2022, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Darlington County Extension Office. The fee for the training is $90. Up to 3 CCH credits will also be available for private applicators to get credits toward their current license for $30. To register or ask additional questions, contact Miranda Hayes at (843)944-8582 or email mh9@clemson.edu.

