Kelley’s Fine Arts raises money to help others through dance

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kelley’s Fine Arts dance studio takes pride in using dancing to bring love and support to those in need. For years, the dance studio has held dance concerts that give a “Sneak Peak” at its competition dance routines while raising money for a member of the dance family or for the community. This year, Sneak Peak 2021 was held on Jan. 30 at Camden High School.
The dancers raised $6,800 through ticket sales, donations and T-shirt sales to benefit two KFA families with medical needs.
KFA started the Sneak Peek tradition in 2000 when Burnadene Kelley-Newman, owner, and her dance students raised money for the Lake City Library and realized what a huge effect their fundraising efforts had on the Lake City community.
KFA has five studios in the Pee Dee — Florence, Lake City, Hartsville, Camden and Cheraw.
This year Kelley-Newman said 109 of her competition dancers participated in the Sneak Peak.
“I try to do a charity concert to help with the immediate needs of our dancer families first or for the community,” Kelley-Newman said.
Kelley-Newman has taught dance for 32 years. Her Florence studio is in the pink building on Meadors Farm Road. Her students start at age 5. She has a staff of about 15 regular instructors and has guest artists and workshops.
“Nothing brings me more joy than to realize that something I, and our company members, love to do can be used for good in the world, and help families in and out of our KFA family,” Kelley-Newman said.
She said that when she meets with her students she tells them they are going to do something for someone other than themselves.
“We are doing something to help others by doing something we love — dance,” she said.
As the time for the Sneak Peak approaches, Kelley-Newman said she asks her students why they are doing it. Their number one answer is they are doing it to learn to give back and to learn what it feels like to do something for someone. Their second reason is to practice their competition dances, and the third reason this year, because of COVID, was to allow their parents to see them dance in their costumes, something some of them haven’t been able to do.
KFA devoted its fundraiser to two families — the Edwards family and the McCutcheon family.
Christina Edwards, the mother of two Florence company dancers, Madison and Paisley Edwards, is recovering from a brain tumor.
Kelley-Newman said Paisley is one of her youngest dancers. She said their mother continues to keep such a big smile on her face when she brings her daughters to the studio. She said it is great to be able to help them as they go through this difficult time and to show the girls their dance family supports them.
Emma McCutcheon is a Camden crew member whose father, John McCutcheon, is battling leukemia and receiving stem cell therapy. He has been in and out of treatment, and KFA wanted to help with travel expenses alongside other expenses to be covered throughout his difficult process, she said.
The feeling the dancers get when they how their support for members of the dance family is more than words can express, said one dancer.
The students were beyond excited when presenting the KFA families with the news that the event was a huge success, Kelley-Newman said.
Breanna Ashley, member of the KFA Fierce Company and student assistant, said, “Dancing for different causes each year means doing something we love to help someone we love”.
Constance Mixon, a senior at South Florence High School who has been dancing since she was 2years old, said, “I’ve been participating for a while in Sneak Peak. It shows that we love and support our KFA family.”
During the event, Mixon participate in more than 10 dance routines. This is an all-day event, she said. Mixon is a student assistant, and she said she has watched Madison blossom and grow as a dancer.
She said it is important to treat people with kindness. Mixon said Sneak Peak helped to show these members of the dance family that they can come to them if they need anything, that their fellow dancers have their back.
“It has been a pleasure to raise money my senior year for these two families, and I hope that they enjoyed Sneak Peak as much as I did,” Mixon said.
Hailey Swails, a high school junior from Lugoff, has been a member of the competitive dance family at FKA for five years. She also danced in more than 10 dances during Sneak Peak.
Swails said doing something for someone else is a great opportunity to find yourself. She said it is a good opportunity to work with your dance team for the good of something bigger than yourself.
Swails said she has taken dance lessons from other studios and none of them has done anything like this for their dancers.
“It brings us together, our teammates, our dance family,” she said. “This brings a whole different aspect to it (competitive dancing.)”
While they do compete against each other at some competitions, Swails said, they are always there for each other. She said the best thing about KFA is the sense of family, the connection they all have for one another.
“You know they always have your back,” she said.
Kelley-Newman is always there for her students, she said.
“If there was ever a need I had or a member of my family, I could go to Burnadene, and she would help me,” Swails said.
Swails said she is sure Kelley-Newman could use the funds raised for improvements to her studio but she chooses to help others.
“To me that says a lot,” Swails said.
“Thank you to all who donated, bought tickets and t-shirts, and watched the Sneak Peek show; we cannot thank you enough,” Kelley-Newman said. “And to the Edwards and McCutcheon families, we are so blessed to have you as a part of KFA, and we are keeping you all close to our hearts."
The KFA Dance Company performed 98 of their competitive routines at Sneak Peak 2021.