Kelley’s Fine Arts raises money to help others through dance

“Nothing brings me more joy than to realize that something I, and our company members, love to do can be used for good in the world, and help families in and out of our KFA family,” Kelley-Newman said.

She said that when she meets with her students she tells them they are going to do something for someone other than themselves.

“We are doing something to help others by doing something we love — dance,” she said.

As the time for the Sneak Peak approaches, Kelley-Newman said she asks her students why they are doing it. Their number one answer is they are doing it to learn to give back and to learn what it feels like to do something for someone. Their second reason is to practice their competition dances, and the third reason this year, because of COVID, was to allow their parents to see them dance in their costumes, something some of them haven’t been able to do.

KFA devoted its fundraiser to two families — the Edwards family and the McCutcheon family.

Christina Edwards, the mother of two Florence company dancers, Madison and Paisley Edwards, is recovering from a brain tumor.