Kelvin Wymbs being investigated by SC Dept. of Education for alleged threats

A former Florence One Schools official is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Education for allegedly making threats to the chairman of a school board.

Kelvin Wymbs, superintendent of Dorchester School District 4, is being investigated for allegedly threatening board Chairman Kenneth Jenkins, WCSC reported Friday.

Jenkins told the TV station that Wymbs had threatened him via text message after Wymbs accused Jenkins of leaking information from an executive session to the media. Jenkins said he denied to Wymbs that he had leaked the information.

Wymbs then allegedly called Jenkins a liar.

Jenkins said he shut his phone off for several hours, and when he turned it back on, he had several missed calls and text messages from Wymbs, some of which allegedly contained curse words and words Jenkins did not want to use.

Some of those messages were also sent to other board members and district employees.

Those alleged threats were turned over to the South Carolina Department of Education, which began an investigation.

The TV station also reported that a petition has been started to remove Wymbs from his position as superintendent.