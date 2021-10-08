Kelvin Wymbs resigns as Dorchester 4 superintendent

This was denied by the district.

Woodberry also alleged that Wymbs sent him several text messages after Quick's license was suspended in the fall of 2018.

Wymbs allegedly sent Woodberry four text messages saying, “I guess you have seen the story on WMBF. Merry Christmas [emoji] [emoji].”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The next text message read, “the lies are catching up with you your license is next!@ I cant wait!”

The third and fourth text messages read, “….! Oh and I forgot to call you. will turn all this over to the state department so you Charlie and your punk … wife can keep talking.”

Wymbs allegedly continued the text messages.

“slow wine punk … like the basketball coach from Hartsville did you tell your wife you punk …!!,” the text messages say according to the complaint. “when the truth hits Charlie devine trey is next!! bion shoemaker whipped your punk …!”

Devine was or is an assistant football coach at Conway High School.

Shoemaker is a former basketball coach at West Florence and Hartsville.