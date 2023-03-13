FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina’s biggest voice in the political arena, former Lt. Governor Ken Ard, has launched both a podcast and videocast — No Stoplights with Ken Ard.

This twice weekly podcast covers the wide world of politics, current events, special segments, and surprise guests from the famous to the infamous.

“In a world where most people are afraid to say what they truly believe; No Stop Lights, will be different,” Ard said. “If you believe in the foundational principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, come along for the ride.”

“This is a huge team effort, and we have an entire team behind the scenes launching and working daily on the No Stop Lights, podcast. This podcast is sure to have a national impact,” said Community Broadcasters Promotions Director, Julie Carroll.

“We are excited to reach a national audience as well as our local audience and do something courageous that will really encourage the mission of our podcast, said producer Dave Baker who has worked with Ard for more than 10 years.

No Stop Lights can be downloaded on Studio550boston.com, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you, get your podcasts. The videocast can be viewed on You Tube @nostoplights as well as the No Stop Lights Website due to launch soon www.nostoplightswithkenard.com.