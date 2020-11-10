Ken Curran remembers projecting nuclear attacks against the United States

FLORENCE, S.C. — Ken Curran got an up-close look at what a nuclear attack against the United States could look like.

Curran said he was one of a five-man detachment tasked with making fallout predictions for potential attacks upon the Northeast.

He served in the Army from July 10, 1958, until July 7, 1961. After his tour, he spent three years in the Army Reserves.

"I was 17 years old when I graduated, and I couldn't do anything. I had no skills whatsoever. ... Like I said, the only skills I had were shining shoes and delivering newspapers," Curran said. "Four or five of us got together and decided that were were going to in the Army together."

Curran said he and his friends wanted to become paratroopers. He said he felt the Army was a good opportunity to grow up and to learn.

However, on the last day before the group was to go into Boston − Curran grew up in South Boston − to get sworn in, Curran was the only member to show up at a coffee shop.

"Guess who was the only one there? Me," he said Friday afternoon at the Florence Veterans Park. "The rest of them punked out."

Curran received basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey.