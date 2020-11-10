Ken Curran remembers projecting nuclear attacks against the United States

FLORENCE, S.C. — Ken Curran got an up-close look at what a nuclear attack against the United States could look like.
Curran said he was one of a five-man detachment tasked with making fallout predictions for potential attacks upon the Northeast.
He served in the Army from July 10, 1958, until July 7, 1961. After his tour, he spent three years in the Army Reserves.
"I was 17 years old when I graduated, and I couldn't do anything. I had no skills whatsoever. ... Like I said, the only skills I had were shining shoes and delivering newspapers," Curran said. "Four or five of us got together and decided that were were going to in the Army together."
Curran said he and his friends wanted to become paratroopers. He said he felt the Army was a good opportunity to grow up and to learn.
However, on the last day before the group was to go into Boston − Curran grew up in South Boston − to get sworn in, Curran was the only member to show up at a coffee shop.
"Guess who was the only one there? Me," he said Friday afternoon at the Florence Veterans Park. "The rest of them punked out."
Curran received basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey.
"It's nice and hot down there," Curran said. "In July and August, it's just as bad [as the Pee Dee]."
After further training, Curran was assigned to Fort McClellan, Alabama, to work in the 21st Chemical Corps in the decontamination company. Seven months later, an opportunity was offered to Curran's battalion to join a new operation: working to predict the projected fallout of nuclear weapons over the United States.
At the time, it was the height of the fear of nuclear war between the United States and the Soviet Union.
Curran said he and a couple of buddies joined and then went through about six months of training on mostly radiological information.
He said his five-man detachment was assigned to gather wind speeds at altitudes of up to 96,000 feet and use vector analysis to plot the fallout from a weapon for hours after the bomb detonated.
Curran served as the group's computer chemical staff specialist.
All of the group's analysis pointed toward dropping a bomb off Long Island Sound between Long Island and Connecticut because of the way the winds usually flowed.
Curran said his group was expecting to be transferred to Germany to perform a similar analysis. However, he said, the Army felt the Soviet Union would be able to use that deployment for propaganda.
He left active duty after that.
The unit he was assigned to was later reorganized and combined with a unit in Kansas. The combined unit was one of the first sent to Vietnam.
Curran remains involved with American Legion Post 1, for which he serves as the commander.
