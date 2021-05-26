Kendra Green named Williams Middle School principal

FLORENCE, S.C. – Williams Middle School will have a new leader next year.

The Florence One Schools board of trustees recently approved a personnel sheet that included Kendra Green's appointment as Williams Middle School principal.

“Education is my passion, and I am excited about having a broader impact on students as principal at Williams Middle School,” Green said in a news release announcing her appointment. “The middle years are really pivotal years.”

Green said she is eager to bring her experience to Williams, because she knows how important the middle school years are in a student’s education and overall development.

“There seems to be a lot of focus on dropout prevention at the high school level, but we need to shift our focus to include the middle school,” Green said. “If you can reach those students during the middle years and start building the skills they need and pointing them in the right direction, it makes a huge impact.”

Teachers play a key role in the development of students, Green said, and she is looking forward to providing the leadership and professional development opportunities they need to help them take their students to the next academic level.