Kenneth McAllister, Jerry Yarborough face off in County Council District 4

What do the candidates plan to do if elected?

McAllister said he planned to work on economic development, better housing, establishing better mentoring programs for the youth, and the development of more social activities in the district. He also said wanted to work to improve the education system in the district. McAllister added that he wanted to work to make the District 4 community work better together.

Yarborough said he would focus on economic development and infrastructure if elected to represent the district. He said the district was in a position to grow because of its three interchanges on Interstate 95. Yarborough added that he would work on infrastructure improvements.

Where and when to vote?

The district includes portions of nine precincts: Cartersville, Ebenezer 2 and 3, Elim-Glenwood, Oak Grove-Sardis, Savannah Grove, Tans Bay and Timmonsville 1 and 2.

The locations of these precincts are available on voter registration cards and can also be found by going to SCVotes.gov, hovering the cursor above the voters' tab, selecting Check My Registration and entering the voter's name, birth date, and county of residence.

The election will be held on Nov. 3.