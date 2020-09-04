Kenneth McAllister, Jerry Yarborough face off in County Council District 4

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Democrat Kenneth McAllister and Republican Jerry W. Yarborough Jr. will face off to determine the next Florence County Council member from district 4.
The winner of the election will replace nine-time incumbent Democrat Mitchell Kirby in the seat.
What is County Council District 4?
South Carolina is divided into 46 counties. Each of the 46 counties is governed by a county council. The number of members are determined by county codes. The Florence County Council includes nine members elected to represent nine distinct geographic regions of the county.
In Florence County, the county council chairman received $18,631 in 2018 and the other eight council members received $16,126 in 2018, according to a report from the South Carolina Association of Counties.
What areas does County Council District 4 include?
Council District 4 includes the western-most portions of Florence County, including the town of Timmonsville, some of the southwestern suburbs of Florence, and a largely agricultural and swampy area in the middle.
Why is there an election?
Florence County code specifies that Council Districts 2, 4, 5, and 9 were to be elected in 1984 and every four years after that including 2020.
The most recent Council District 4 election was held in 2016. In that election, Kirby defeated Yarborough by 54.95% to 44.93%.
Who is running?
McAllister and Yarborough are the candidates.
McAllister defeated Kirby to win the Democratic nomination for the seat.
He is native of Timmonsville and a graduate of Timmonsville High School and Morris College. McAllister currently works for Florence One Schools. One of the schools he works at is Sneed Middle School.
McAllister is also a former president of the Timmonsville branch of the NAACP. He is on the board of the Pee Dee Federal Credit Union.
McAllister also ran against Kirby in the 2008 Democratic primary for Council District 4, losing by a 63.44% to 36.56% margin.
Yarborough was was unchallenged for the Republican nomination.
Yarborough attended Florence One Schools and Maranatha Christian School in Florence. He has worked in his family business, Yarborough Auto Parts, for more than 30 years. He came to came district 4 after marrying his wife, Amy.
He also has served a volunteer fire firefighter for 12 years including eight years as treasurer of the department. Yarborough also serves on the county fire board.
What do the candidates plan to do if elected?
McAllister said he planned to work on economic development, better housing, establishing better mentoring programs for the youth, and the development of more social activities in the district. He also said wanted to work to improve the education system in the district. McAllister added that he wanted to work to make the District 4 community work better together.
Yarborough said he would focus on economic development and infrastructure if elected to represent the district. He said the district was in a position to grow because of its three interchanges on Interstate 95. Yarborough added that he would work on infrastructure improvements.
Where and when to vote?
The district includes portions of nine precincts: Cartersville, Ebenezer 2 and 3, Elim-Glenwood, Oak Grove-Sardis, Savannah Grove, Tans Bay and Timmonsville 1 and 2.
The locations of these precincts are available on voter registration cards and can also be found by going to SCVotes.gov, hovering the cursor above the voters' tab, selecting Check My Registration and entering the voter's name, birth date, and county of residence.
The election will be held on Nov. 3.
What happens after the election?
New members of the Florence County Council will be sworn in after Jan. 1, 2021.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.