Kenneth McAllister's election protest denied

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kenneth McAllister's election protest has been denied by the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.

Board Director David Alford confirmed Monday afternoon that the board had denied McAllister's protest following a 10 a.m. hearing Monday morning.

McAllister ran as the Democratic nominee for Florence County Council District 4, which includes the town of Timmonsville and some of the western Florence suburbs. He lost the race by a 51% to 49% margin to Republican Jerry W. Yarborough Jr.

His protest focused on the Savannah Grove precinct.

Savannah Grove votes at the Savannah Grove Baptist Church on Alligator Road. The precinct is split between three Florence County Council Districts: 4, 5 and 9.

McAllister alleged that due to computer problems, poll workers at the precinct used paper voter registration rolls to determine the correct ballot style for voters. In turn, the use of the paper rolls caused delays for voters, McAllister alleged in a letter to the election board.