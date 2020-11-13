Kenneth McAllister's election protest hearing scheduled for Monday morning

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Election will hear a protest filed by a Florence County Council candidate Monday morning.
Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Election Director David Alford confirmed Thursday that Kenneth McAllister had filed paperwork that the board was treating as an election protest. The hearing on McAllister's protest will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Alford added.
McAllister ran as the Democratic nominee for Florence County Council District 4, which includes the town of Timmonsville and some of the western Florence suburbs. He lost the race by a 51% to 49% margin to Republican Jerry W. Yarborough Jr.
WPDE reported earlier this week that McAllister's protest focuses on the Savannah Grove precinct.
Savannah Grove votes at the Savannah Grove Baptist Church on Alligator Road. The precinct is split between three Florence County Council Districts: 4, 5, and 9.
Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. and Councilman Kent C. Caudle were unopposed for reelection in districts 9 and 5. McAllister won the portion of the precinct in district 4 by a 60.17% to 39.83% margin.
"I feel the poor management of Florence County Election Commission has caused accusations of election fraud, due [sic] to all of administrative errors," McAllister said in his letter to the election board. He then asked for a recount and a new election "based on the below facts of the law and the following facts."
McAllister then listed 16 facts to support his argument. Basically, he alleged that there was a problem with a computer that prevented poll workers from using it to search for voter registration information (Facts 7 and 14).
There were reports of a problem similar to this at Delmae 2 on Nov. 3 (Fact 8).
WPDE reported on the problems at the precinct on Election Day and displayed a photo of a long line of people waiting to cast their votes. Other reports from that outlet alleged that some people had to wait more than 2½ hours to vote.
As a result of the computer problem at Savannah Grove, the poll workers reportedly had to use paper voter registration rolls to determine the correct ballot style for voters (Fact 8).
There are nine ballot styles at the precinct. The number of styles probably would result from the precinct lying in two South Carolina House of Representative districts (60 and 63), two school districts (Florence One and Florence Four), potentially more than one Florence One school board district and the three county council districts.
The hand searches, McAllister alleges, caused delays for voters. Facts 1 to 6, 9, 10, 12 and 13 included allegations that some voters had to wait more than three hours to vote, all the machines at the precinct weren't working, that voters were left outside in the cold waiting to vote, and that because of the long lines some voters might have left.
Time and Date's website indicates that Florence reached a high of 36 degrees and a low of 34 degrees between midnight and 6 a.m., a high of 61 degrees between 6 a.m. and noon, 64 degrees between noon and 6 p.m., and a high of 48 degrees and a low of 43 degrees between 6 p.m. and midnight on Nov. 3.
"As a Candidate I feel Florence County Election Commission Board has let us down due to all the errors from the administration in this 2020 election that I feel may have made my bid for Florence County Council failed [sic] in 2020 General Election of Savannah Grove Precincts in Florence South Carolina," McAllister says in the letter. "This is Voters suppression from poor management of Florence County Election Commission after being warned due to the the Florence County Election Committee Board being not diversity [sic] but all white and one African American board."
The composition of the legislatively appointed board is Fact 16. Fact 15 is an allegation of contacting the board to report the problem at the precinct and not receiving a response.
In 2016, when Democrat Mitchell Kirby won reelection to the seat, all of the ballots in the race were cast on Election Day and the turnout for Savannah Grove was 36.74%, according to the South Carolina Election Commission. In 2020, 56.29% of the ballots in the race were cast before Election Day, and the turnout was 61.86% at the precinct.
None of McAllister's facts contain a reference to South Carolina election laws.
