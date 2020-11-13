Kenneth McAllister's election protest hearing scheduled for Monday morning

McAllister then listed 16 facts to support his argument. Basically, he alleged that there was a problem with a computer that prevented poll workers from using it to search for voter registration information (Facts 7 and 14).

There were reports of a problem similar to this at Delmae 2 on Nov. 3 (Fact 8).

WPDE reported on the problems at the precinct on Election Day and displayed a photo of a long line of people waiting to cast their votes. Other reports from that outlet alleged that some people had to wait more than 2½ hours to vote.

As a result of the computer problem at Savannah Grove, the poll workers reportedly had to use paper voter registration rolls to determine the correct ballot style for voters (Fact 8).

There are nine ballot styles at the precinct. The number of styles probably would result from the precinct lying in two South Carolina House of Representative districts (60 and 63), two school districts (Florence One and Florence Four), potentially more than one Florence One school board district and the three county council districts.