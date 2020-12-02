 Skip to main content
Kenney Boone pleads guilty to domestic violence charge
Kenney Boone pleads guilty to domestic violence charge

Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone stands before Judge William McKinnon at a hearing on Jan. 8 in Sumter.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone Wednesday pleaded in Florence to a charge of Domestic Violence 3rd Degree.

The Honorable Judge George McFaddin sentenced Boone to 30 days in jail or a $1,000 fine, suspended upon the successful completion of 26 weeks of domestic abuse counseling.

An additional charge of Ill Treatment of Animals was dismissed because there is insufficient evidence that he harmed a cat.

