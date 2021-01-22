Kenney Boone reportedly owes over $8,000 on a Best Buy card

FLORENCE, S.C. — Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone's is being sued over an alleged credit card debt.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of an asset recovery company against Boone in Florence County alleges that Boone owes $8,300.68 on a Best Buy credit card.

The complaint says that Boone, then Florence County sheriff, was approved for a Best Buy credit card by Citibank on or about March 13, 2018.

A credit card statement included with the complaint indicates that Boone had an $8,000 credit limit and that on Aug. 25, 2018, Boone purchased $7,967.06 from Best Buy on a 24-month, 0% interest financing plan.

The available information does not indicate what Boone purchased beyond that it could have been appliances or Geek Squad service.

Boone paid $95.86 on the financing plan between Aug. 25, 2018, and July 2019.

Boone was arrested and suspended from office on April 24, 2019.

On July 31, 2019, 15 days after his payment was due, Boone paid $200 on the account. He was charged a $28 fee and the remaining $172 was applied to the $7,967.06 purchase, giving him a balance owed of $7,699.02 on the purchase.