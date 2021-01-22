Kenney Boone reportedly owes over $8,000 on a Best Buy card

FLORENCE, S.C. — Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone's is being sued over an alleged credit card debt.
A lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of an asset recovery company against Boone in Florence County alleges that Boone owes $8,300.68 on a Best Buy credit card.
The complaint says that Boone, then Florence County sheriff, was approved for a Best Buy credit card by Citibank on or about March 13, 2018.
A credit card statement included with the complaint indicates that Boone had an $8,000 credit limit and that on Aug. 25, 2018, Boone purchased $7,967.06 from Best Buy on a 24-month, 0% interest financing plan.
The available information does not indicate what Boone purchased beyond that it could have been appliances or Geek Squad service.
Boone paid $95.86 on the financing plan between Aug. 25, 2018, and July 2019.
Boone was arrested and suspended from office on April 24, 2019.
On July 31, 2019, 15 days after his payment was due, Boone paid $200 on the account. He was charged a $28 fee and the remaining $172 was applied to the $7,967.06 purchase, giving him a balance owed of $7,699.02 on the purchase.
The credit account went into default on Sept. 17, 2019 — Boone's payment due date was Sept. 16, 2019 — with the last purchase being $269.99 that posted to the account one day later.
It is not clear from the statement what the purchase was for.
The $7,699.02 remaining balance and the $269.99 purchase combine to indicate that Boone owes $7,969.02 of principal. The material provided with the complaint adds $273 of fees, and $58.67 of pre-shutoff interest, for a total owed of $8,300.68.
The credit card was officially cut off on March 23, 2020.
The lawsuit filed against Boone is the latest evidence that suggests Boone, who was making at least $100,000 as sheriff, was living above his means in 2018.
Then-Assistant Attorney General Heather Weiss told Judge William McKinnon at a January 2020 hearing that Boone's personality began to change in mid-2018. Her comments at the hearing were consistent with multiple comments by officers from the sheriff's office.
One of the changes Weiss detailed was that Boone had begun to live above his means.
Florence County property tax records indicate that Boone and his wife, Anna, purchased a home in the Vintage Place neighborhood in September 2018 for $312,000. And Boone also purchased Anna a GMC Yukon around the same time.
Boone's use of over $4,000 in county money to make personal purchases including new floor mats for the Yukon attracted the attention of then-Florence County finance director Kevin Yokim.
When Yokim questioned the purchases, Boone left an allegedly threatening voicemail for Yokim.
After Yokim's questions, Boone apparently switched the account he was using to supplement his income from one overseen by Yokim to a federal drug money account outside Yokim’s oversight.
The drug money comes from confiscations of large amounts of cash and other items seized by the sheriff’s office during traffic stops.
Boone’s personal expenditures from this account totaled $10,808.50.
The expenditures also aroused the suspicions of the command staff of the sheriff’s office, who referred the matter to the State Law Enforcement Division.
On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Boone was indicted by the state grand jury and arrested by SLED agents. He was indicted on two counts of embezzlement and one count of common-law misconduct while in office. Later, Boone was charged with one count of misconduct in office and with three campaign finance violations, apparently failing to report a campaign contribution and using the funds for himself and his family.
Boone eventually pleaded guilty to charges of embezzlement less than $17,000 and misconduct in office in January 2020.