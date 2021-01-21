Kenney Boone's former attorney to represent Donald Trump during second impeachment trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An attorney who represented former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone will represent former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

South Carolina's senior U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham told Senate Republicans during a conference call Thursday that Butch Bowers, a Columbia attorney, would be representing Trump as he faces a Senate trial for allegedly inciting a riot on Jan. 6.

Bowers represented Boone as he faced two charges of embezzlement and one charge of misconduct in office in 2019. Boone later pleaded guilty to a charge of embezzlement of less than $17,000 and misconduct in office in January 2020.

Bowers also represented former Gov. Mark Sanford when he faced impeachment proceedings before the South Carolina General Assembly. An impeachment proceeding against Sanford began following a 2009 disappearance and a revelation that he had disappeared to spend time with a mistress. The South Carolina House of Representatives ultimately voted to censure Sanford rather than impeach him.

The House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Trump one week after protesters entered the Capitol building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.