 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenney Boone's former attorney to represent Donald Trump during second impeachment trial
0 comments

Kenney Boone's former attorney to represent Donald Trump during second impeachment trial

{{featured_button_text}}
Boone

Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone confers with his attorney, Butch Bowers, at the Sumter County Judicial Center.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An attorney who represented former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone will represent former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial. 

South Carolina's senior U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham told Senate Republicans during a conference call Thursday that Butch Bowers, a Columbia attorney, would be representing Trump as he faces a Senate trial for allegedly inciting a riot on Jan. 6. 

Bowers represented Boone as he faced two charges of embezzlement and one charge of misconduct in office in 2019. Boone later pleaded guilty to a charge of embezzlement of less than $17,000 and misconduct in office in January 2020. 

Bowers also represented former Gov. Mark Sanford when he faced impeachment proceedings before the South Carolina General Assembly. An impeachment proceeding against Sanford began following a 2009 disappearance and a revelation that he had disappeared to spend time with a mistress. The South Carolina House of Representatives ultimately voted to censure Sanford rather than impeach him. 

The House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Trump one week after protesters entered the Capitol building as Congress was certifying Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. 

Both of the congressmen representing the Pee Dee — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a Democrat, and Tom Rice, a Republican — voted in favor of impeachment. 

Trump will be tried in the Senate on the impeachment charge. Conviction requires a two-thirds majority of the 100 senators. If this happens, a simple majority can vote to prevent Trump from ever running for public office again. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cops outnumber protesters during SC Statehouse rally
Local News

Cops outnumber protesters during SC Statehouse rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With dozens of police officers keeping watch, approximately 25 people gathered Sunday at the South Carolina Statehouse for a peaceful rally that covered topics ranging from military veteran suicides to the banning of conservative commentators on social media.

Lindsey Graham says he respects Tom Rice but disagrees with his impeachment vote
Local News

Lindsey Graham says he respects Tom Rice but disagrees with his impeachment vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham says he respects Congressman Tom Rice but disagrees with Rice's decision to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Graham spoke about Rice during a virtual press call for South Carolina media held Friday morning. After an opening statement, he was asked about Rice's decision by a reporter from The State. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert