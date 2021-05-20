Kent Caudle elected Florence County Council vice chairman

FLORENCE, S.C. – The new vice chairman of the Florence County Council will be the same man who served as vice chairman in 2016.

The Florence County Council voted unanimously Thursday morning to elect Kent Caudle to replace Steven DeBerry as vice chairman.

DeBerry, who is resigning from the council to become a circuit court judge, resigned from his role as vice chairman at the end of Thursday's meeting, creating a vacancy that was filled by an immediate election.

Caudle was nominated by Buddy Brand.

Al Bradley then made a motion to close nominations and elect Caudle to the position by unanimous consent.

Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said the council would hold a vote anyway.

The council then voted unanimously to appoint Caudle to the role.

Caudle said after the meeting that he was thankful for the council's belief in him.

It is not yet known how Caudle's election will affect the 2022 election of a county council chairman.