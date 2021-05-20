Kent Caudle elected Florence County Council vice chairman

FLORENCE, S.C. – The new vice chairman of the Florence County Council will be the same man who served as vice chairman in 2016.
The Florence County Council voted unanimously Thursday morning to elect Kent Caudle to replace Steven DeBerry as vice chairman.
DeBerry, who is resigning from the council to become a circuit court judge, resigned from his role as vice chairman at the end of Thursday's meeting, creating a vacancy that was filled by an immediate election.
Caudle was nominated by Buddy Brand.
Al Bradley then made a motion to close nominations and elect Caudle to the position by unanimous consent.
Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said the council would hold a vote anyway.
The council then voted unanimously to appoint Caudle to the role.
Caudle said after the meeting that he was thankful for the council's belief in him.
It is not yet known how Caudle's election will affect the 2022 election of a county council chairman.
Customarily, as explained by Caudle in January 2019, the vice chairman serves at least a term and then is elected to two one-year terms as chair of the county council. For example, Councilman Roger Poston served as chairman in 2015 and 2016. The vice chairman in 2016 was Kent Caudle, who went on to serve as chairman in 2017 and 2018.
There has been some recent precedent within the council to disregard established tradition. For example, 2018 Secretary/Chaplain Waymon Mumford was elected and served one year as chairman in 2019. He also served as chairman for one meeting when Rusty Smith resigned from the council to become county administrator.
Also, county code does provide an option to reelect a chairman for a third term if two thirds of the nine-member council vote in favor of it. Thus, it is theoretically possible for Poston, Caudle or Dorriety to serve a third term as chairman.
The last time a chairman was nominated for a third term was in 2015 when James Schofield was nominated by Caudle to serve a third term. That failed on a 5-4 vote.