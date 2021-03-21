Kent Caudle: 'It is embarrassing to ride down the road and see the trash outside'

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence County councilman is on a mission to slow down littering in the county.

Kent Caudle told the Florence County Council Thursday morning that he had noticed an increase of litter on the roads in the past few years.

“It is embarrassing to ride down the road and see the trash outside,” Caudle said. “That is not the image this county needs to portray.”

He said that he spent each Saturday picking up the trash in front of his and his neighbors’ homes.

Caudle also used some of his infrastructure funds to clean up the Interstate 95/West Lucas Street interchange, Howe Springs Road, and Redbud Lane. These allocations were approved by the council at Thursday’s meeting.

Caudle also said he read an article in the Morning News about Darlington County having inmates picking up litter on Pisgah Road.

“How is Darlington able to use inmates for litter control and we can’t?” Caudle asked County Administrator K.G. “Rusty Smith. “We are paying money out of our funds when they are using inmates. It looks to me like they [the inmates] would be better off doing things like this than being confined in a jail cell.”