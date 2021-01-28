Kent Williams crosses party lines to join Republicans in approving fetal heartbeat bill

Assuming that the ban would begin at the sixth week of pregnancy, the number of abortions would be lowered by about half. According to statistics from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, in 2019, there were 5,101 abortions — up from 4,646 in 2018 — approximately 45.5% of which are estimated to have occurred during the first six weeks of a pregnancy. Approximately 53.9% of abortions in the state took place within seven to 13 weeks.

The Senate voted to add the exceptions to the bill for rape and incest on Tuesday. It voted 22-11 — the Democrats largely did not vote — earlier Wednesday afternoon to add the exception for fetal abnormalities.

The bill will now head to the South Carolina House of Representatives for consideration. Approval should not be an issue in the House as the body approved a similar bill in 2020 but it is possible that the House could remove the exceptions added by Senate amendment.

If this is the case, the bill would go then go to a conference committee that would be tasked with reconciling the differences between the bills. That bill would then need to be approved by both bodies again.

Gov. Henry McMaster has already said he will immediately sign any fetal heartbeat bill that makes it to his desk.

A lawsuit from a pro-choice group would be a certainty if the bill goes into effect and that case would ultimately land in the Supreme Court. Currently, the Supreme Court is seen as having a 6 to 3 conservative majority, but there have been discussions among some Democrats to expand the number of justices on the court.

