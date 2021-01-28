Kent Williams crosses party lines to join Republicans in approving fetal heartbeat bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Sen. Kent Williams joined the Republican members of the Pee Dee's Senate delegation Thursday to vote in favor of the fetal heartbeat bill.
Williams, Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and Sen. Greg Hembree were among the 30 votes in favor of the third and final reading of the bill. Assistant Minority Leader Ronnie Sabb, Gerald Malloy, and Kevin L. Johnson, all Democrats, were among the 13 no votes on the bill.
Thursday's vote broke largely along partisan lines except for Williams, a Democrat, voting yes, and Sen. Sandy Senn, a Republican, voting no. Three Democrats, Sens. Darrell Jackson, Marlon Kimpson, and Nikki Setzler, had excused absences and did not vote.
Williams said that over the 16 years he has served as the senator from District 30 he had always voted for life and that his vote on third reading reflected his belief in protecting the most vulnerable.
Williams voted against the approval of the bill on second reading Wednesday.
He added that he was conflicted about how to vote. Williams said the bill presented a choice between protecting the rights of women or the rights of a very vulnerable group.
Williams said he found the personal stories to be most persuasive.
The final approval of the bill drew the praise of South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick.
"Today was a historic day for life here in South Carolina. Now, the Heartbeat Bill will head to the S.C. House, where it overwhelmingly passed last time," McKissick said. "We're looking forward to the day Gov. McMaster signs this bill into law, and want to thank Senate leadership for getting us to this point and Speaker [Jay] Lucas' commitment to leading it through in the House when it arrives."
Minority Leader Brad Hutto spoke just before the vote Thursday. He said he wanted to offer words of comfort for the women who would be affected by the bill. He said that the bill, even if it passes the House and Gov. Henry McMaster signs it into law, would never go into effect.
Also prior to the vote early Thursday afternoon, Sen. Mia McLeod, a Democrat representing a part of Richland County and a native of Bennettsville, said she had survived a sexual assault but did not tell anyone because she was scared to.
The bill would prevent a woman from getting an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected unless the woman is classified under certain exceptions including rape, incest, or fetal abnormalities.
According to articles on Medical News Today and LiveScience, a fetal heartbeat usually begins around six weeks into a pregnancy. An article on What to Expect adds that the heart muscle begins to develop in the fourth week of a pregnancy and that the forming heart may begin to beat erratically within the fifth week of a pregnancy.
Assuming that the ban would begin at the sixth week of pregnancy, the number of abortions would be lowered by about half. According to statistics from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, in 2019, there were 5,101 abortions — up from 4,646 in 2018 — approximately 45.5% of which are estimated to have occurred during the first six weeks of a pregnancy. Approximately 53.9% of abortions in the state took place within seven to 13 weeks.
The Senate voted to add the exceptions to the bill for rape and incest on Tuesday. It voted 22-11 — the Democrats largely did not vote — earlier Wednesday afternoon to add the exception for fetal abnormalities.
The bill will now head to the South Carolina House of Representatives for consideration. Approval should not be an issue in the House as the body approved a similar bill in 2020 but it is possible that the House could remove the exceptions added by Senate amendment.
If this is the case, the bill would go then go to a conference committee that would be tasked with reconciling the differences between the bills. That bill would then need to be approved by both bodies again.
Gov. Henry McMaster has already said he will immediately sign any fetal heartbeat bill that makes it to his desk.
A lawsuit from a pro-choice group would be a certainty if the bill goes into effect and that case would ultimately land in the Supreme Court. Currently, the Supreme Court is seen as having a 6 to 3 conservative majority, but there have been discussions among some Democrats to expand the number of justices on the court.