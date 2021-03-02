Keon Aldrich named 2020 realtor of the year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's Keon Aldrich has been named the realtor of the year.

The Pee Dee Realtor Association presented Aldrich with the 2020 realtor of the year award at a ceremony held in late January.

"It is definitely an honor to be recognized as realtor of the year for the association that I work so hard for and I really love," Aldrich said. "I do believe in this association [and] that we're going in the right direction."

Aldrich is the owner and broker-in-charge of Florence's Pee Dee Elite Realty. She also serves as a regional vice president in the South Carolina Realtor Association and as a director of the national association of realtors. She is also a past president of the Pee Dee Realtor Association.

The award honors a member of the association for that person's effort and work expanding the interest of the realtor community and who demonstrates outstanding work and ethics.

The association also handed out three other awards.

Jonathan Byrd with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate-Segars Realty in Hartsville received the 2020 rookie of the year award. Sheila Stepp with Real Estate Weekly was awarded the 2020 industry partner of the year award. The Florence Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta and Ciera Gordon, Kim Gordon and Vonda Sellers-Ford received the good neighbor award.

