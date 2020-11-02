Kevin Johnson retains state Senate seat

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Democrat Kevin L. Johnson will keep the seat he holds in the South Carolina Senate.
Johnson received 57.35% of the vote to defeat Republican Leon Winn who received 42.55% of the vote to win the race to represent Senate District 36.
The district includes two small portions of western Florence County, a small portion of southeastern Darlington County, all of Clarendon County, and eastern Sumter County.
Johnson has represented the district since 2013.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.