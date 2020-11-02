 Skip to main content
Kevin Johnson retains state Senate seat
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Democrat Kevin L. Johnson will keep the seat he holds in the South Carolina Senate. 

Johnson received 57.35% of the vote to defeat Republican Leon Winn who received 42.55% of the vote to win the race to represent Senate District 36. 

The district includes two small portions of western Florence County, a small portion of southeastern Darlington County, all of Clarendon County, and eastern Sumter County.  

Johnson has represented the district since 2013. 

