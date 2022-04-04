Keyboard player says Newsboys concerts spread the Word

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The award winning Newsboys will bring their blend of Christian, Pop, and Rock music to the Florence Center on April 30.

The Newsboys have won two awards at the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. One award for rock album of the year and another award for rock recorded song of the year.

The group has also been nominated for two Grammys.

The Morning News had an opportunity to interview Jeff Frankenstein of the Newsboys to discuss the tour and his journey to fame.

“I grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and had a very musical family. My mother was a music director and my father was a pastor. I was jokingly forced into mandatory service, Frankenstein said. “As a young kid, I was playing at all of my mother’s services and took piano lessons. When I got to college, I got into synthesizers and bought my first professional synthesizer. I would play it for hours in my basement and eventually started playing in bands.”

Frankenstein explained how he became involved with the Newsboys.

“In 1994, I was a sophomore in college and the Newsboys were touring in Detroit,” he said. “A friend of mine was the local promoter of the show. He asked me if I would drive the band around during the day to wherever they needed, I said sure. That is how I met the guys.”

One day he received a call from one of the band members, who said the group needed a keyboard player. Frankenstein auditioned and was hired. He moved to Nashville and the rest is 30 years of history.

Fame, Frankenstein said, didn't change him or make him seek approval.

“I am happy to do my job and exist in the background," he said. "For some people, they need a lot of attention to feel as if they achieved their purpose, I don’t feel that way. I am happy to be that supportive person in the background that gets the job done."

Being humble and appreciative are keys to his success, Frankenstein said.

“There are a lot more talented musicians out there than I am,” he said. “If you go to a restaurant in Nashville, your waiter could be a better musician than you. You have to stay humble and be appreciative of every day and take it one day at a time. "

The Newsboys music touches different people in different ways, he said. Some people attend for entertainment while others seek to learn more about the Gospel.

“It is just whatever that person comes looking for. We are ready to perform and share the gospel of Christ in Florence,” he said.

The best way to stay grounded in the music business is to keep people you love around you, he said.

“When you are at home and your wife hands you a baby and she has known you before you were famous, all of the other things go out of the window," he said. "Keep people around you that really know who you are outside of the perception of who people believe you are."

It's important to have people around that will tell you the truth. It's more important than a 90-minute concert and all the applause, he said.

"It is fun, but it is not sustainable. That is why you see people who don’t know God go off the rails so easily. There is nothing underneath it all. When the fame goes away, there is nothing underneath it,” he said.

The band's ultimate mission is to share the Gospel, he said.

"I want people to know the gospel. I want people to know that God loves them. He is not a hateful person. There is such a thing as sin and judgement, but overall God wants the best for people," he said. "The Gospel is good news and that is is what the Newsboys is about. We are not overcomplicated or anything. We just want to spread the gospel and be known as guys who like to have fun and enjoy the gift that God has given us."

