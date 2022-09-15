Kickin’ Chicken Wing and Chili Festival looking for cooks

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 8th annual Kickin’ Chicken Wing and Chili Festival on Friday, Oct. 21, in the 100 block of South Dargan Street in downtown Florence. The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m.

The wings and chili will be prepared by competing chefs and local cooking teams. For those interested in sharing special sauces for wings and chili, while competing for cooking awards, contact the Florence Chamber at 843-665-0515. The chamber supplies the wings for the cooks, but the chili is the cooker’s responsibility to supply a minimum seven gallons of chili, and wing cookers will be expected to cook between 80 and 120 pounds of wings throughout the evening.

The event will feature a few other food vendors along with a selection of beverages, including wine, local beer and craft beer. The grand stage will be set for music by the Inland Band.

Chamber President Mike Miller said this festival is estimated to be one of the larger downtown events drawing more than 2,500 people each year.

Miller said last year’s festival sold more than 1,700 pounds of chicken wings with 20 wing and chili cooks participating.

The rise in food prices has been challenging, but the chamber is committed to offering an affordable event for the public and expects food and beverage ticket prices to be the same as last year.

The main event sponsors for the festival include Raines Hospitality, Synergi Partners and Wilcox, Buyck and Williams with additional support from South Carolina Federal Credit Union, MPD Electric Cooperative, Florence Regional Arts Alliance and Victors Downtown.

Proceeds go to the Pee Dee Visions Foundation, which the chamber manages, to support a variety of local educational initiatives and key leadership programs.