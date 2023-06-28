FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce announced it is hosting the 9th annual Kickin’ Chicken Wing and Chili Festival on Friday, Oct. 20, this year in the 100 block of South Dargan Street, downtown Florence. The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m.

The wings and chili will be prepared by competing local chefs and area company cookers. For those interested in competing in the cook-off with their special sauces for wings and chili, contact the Florence Chamber at 843-665-0515.

The chamber supplies the all the wings needed for the wing cookers, but the chili supplies are the cookers' responsibility. A minimum of seven gallons of chili is required for the festival. The wing cookers will be expected to cook between 80 and 120 pounds of wings during the evening.

The event will feature a few other food vendors along with a selection of favorite beverages, including wine, local beer and craft beer. As always, the grand stage will be set for live music by a very popular band that will be announced soon.

Chamber President Mike Miller said this festival is estimated to be one of the larger downtown events drawing more than 2,700 people each year.

Miller said last year’s festival sold more than 1,750 pounds of chicken wings and approximately 140 gallons of various chili styles.

While inflation has been challenging, the chamber is committed to offering an affordable event for the public and expects food and beverage ticket prices to be the same as last year.

Proceeds go to the Pee Dee Visions Foundation, to support local educational initiatives and key leadership programs.