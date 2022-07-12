Kids get a taste of nature during Week in the Wild

HARTSVILLE – Elementary school age children are connecting with nature this week during Week in the Wild at Kalmia Gardens in Hartsville. The camp has been an annual event for the past 15 years.

Hiking, learning about animals and plants native to this area, the importance of trees and planting a “fairy garden” are just a few of the camp activities.

The children experience nature through hiking, arts and crafts, games, hands-on nature study and other activities.

This week, 14 rising first- and second-grade students are having fun at Kalmia with “Mr. Dan” Hill, director of Kalmia Gardens, his staff and volunteers.

Next week, July 18-22, rising third- and fourth-graders will be at Kalmia; and July 25-29, rising fifth- through sixth-graders will be at the gardens. They meet daily from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the Joslin Education Center.

This is Hill’s 15th year at Kalmia and the 15th Week in the Wild.

“I enjoy seeing their faces when they experience new things, the excitement as their eyes light up,” Hill said.

Hill said this group of first and second-graders are very sharp and ask a lot of intelligent questions.

“They are sharp with their answers to my questions, too,” he said. “And that makes an old biologist smile.”

On Monday, the campers got that wide-eyed look from seeing snakes and other reptiles brought to the Gardens by Black Creek Wildlife.

On Tuesday, the campers made their own “fairy gardens” with Master Gardener Susan Harvey.

Camper Madeline Dunn said she liked making the fairy garden the best.

It was fun time getting their hands in the dirt and creating a mini garden with plants and accessories.

Hank Nicholson said his favorite part of Week in the Wild is hiking down in Kalmia Gardens. Every camp experience includes a hike to the pond and other destinations in the gardens.

Garris Rolfe likes hiking, too. He said this is his second year attending the summer camp, and he looks forward to it.

“I want to come back next year,” he said. “I hope I can.”

Hill said a lot of the campers come back year after year.

“That makes me think it is working if I have repeat campers,” Hill said.

Hill said the campers seem to like arts and crafts and hiking a lot.

Even in the heat, he said they don’t mind and keep asking to hike.

Nancy Ellis and Harvey helped Hill and his new assistant director, Elizabeth Floyd, with Week in the Wild and the “fairy gardens” on Tuesday.

Harvey had containers, shade plants, moss, rocks and accessories for the campers to use in their “fairy gardens.”

She told the campers how to water the plants, where to put them outside away from full sunlight or inside next to a window.

“The children love to add the accessories to their gardens,” Harvey said. “That is what makes them a ‘fairy garden.’ I tell them the fairies only come out at night.”

Grayson Griggs said he plans to find a place inside near a window for his “fairy garden.”

Harvey said the older campers will use succulent plants to make their gardens.

Harvey has been volunteering at Kalmia Gardens since 1998 when she and her husband moved back to Hartsville after being away for about 30 years.

“I was a master gardener,” she said.

Kalmia Gardens seemed the natural place for her talents.

“I’ve been volunteering ever since,” she said.

Harvey said when the greenhouse is full someone has to be there every day. So from spring to fall you might see her at the greenhouse almost every day.

Week in the Wild is a great way for children to have a safe, fun, hands-on learning experience in the natural environment, Hill said.

Up next is a Clemson Extension program with Tancey A. Cullum.

Hill said it is his hope that the campers will have a new or renewed appreciation for the natural world after a week at camp.

Week in the Wild is open to rising 1st through 6th graders. This year’s registration is closed.