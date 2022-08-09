Kindergarten students learn about Amtrak train

FLORENCE – Twenty-four students in Stephanie Walz’ and Jennifer Mullins’ kindergarten class at Delmae Elementary School in Florence were treated a visit on Friday by the trainmaster, two train conductors, road foreman/engineer and assistant superintendent for Amtrak.

What a way to end the first week of school, Walz said.

She and her students were so excited to see their visitors dressed in uniform who brought gifts with them for all the children including junior conductor paper hats, coloring books, erasers and other items.

“Having Amtrak come in to visit our students the first week of school really set a precedent for the great times ahead of us this year in kindergarten — nothing like starting the year off with a bang,” Walz said. “Amtrak taking the time to come visit my students and bring gifts was a fantastic way to start the year. They were all so fun and friendly, showing us a wonderful time. The kids and I really enjoyed ourselves during the visit, and I think the members of Amtrak’s team did as well.”

Each visitor told about their job and how the part they play in making the train run safely.

Conductor John Barnes said he is the man that gets you down the track safely.

Orlando Garcia is a locomotive engineer, and he is the boss of the engineers so he is called the road foreman.

He said he decides when the train goes fast and when to slow it down. He said the fastest an Amtrak train goes in the south is 79 mph. Up north above Washington, DC, he said they can go over 100 mph, mainly because of tracks, and the switch from diesel to electric locomotives. He said they have one train that goes to Boston that can run 135 mph, and is the fastest a train can go in the United States. He said they have a new one coming out next year that should be a little better.

The children learned about the auto train which passengers can drive their automobile on to. It has sleeping cars and a dining car.

Students were able to ask questions about trains and what it is like to work with trains.

Afterward they formed a human train down the hallway to the front lobby where they had their photo taken with the train crew.

The class is hoping to take a train ride as a field trip this year.

“Our trip on the train is still in the planning stages,” Walz said.

She said they doing everything they can to work it out for them.

Visiting with the class were Anthony McCants, trainmaster; John Barnes and Kathy Hardison, conductors; Orlando Garcia, road foreman and Danielle Simkunas, assistant superintendent.