Kingdom Citizens Church on a mission to bring light to those in darkness

FLORENCE, S.C. — Bishop William Davis, pastor of Kingdom Citizens Church said, his church is on a mission to encourage and remind people through the giving of food, that there is always someone to lean on when times get hard.

Approximately ten members gathered at Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter Tuesday to serve those in need with a Thanksgiving feast. The menu consisted of: Turkey, stuffing, rice, yams, green beans, macaroni and cheese, rolls and cake.

Roselind Hughes, the director of the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter said she was honored that Kingdom Citizens Church decided to come out and serve the guests. She said the members were acting as the hands of feet of God.

“They are serving the guests by feeding them, by not only by feeding them, but telling them about Jesus Christ and what it means to be a kingdom citizen,” Hughes said. “They are feeding the guest a spiritual meal to help them grow and encourage them along their journey.”

Bishop William Davis said the event was a time to pause and remember those who may have been forgotten about.

“Our job here is to serve and show love on Thanksgiving,” Davis said. “That is what it is all about. The group of people who gathered here today to serve are basically strangers who only had a plan to show love.”

“We want to show people that God has a great desire to be a part of their lives and encourage them that it is not over. It’s just the beginning of something great.”

Dona Maxwell, a member of Kingdom Citizens Church, said she has a missionary heart and it does her heart good to be able to serve.

“We want to wish those who may feel forgotten that you are not forgotten, and God has people in place to show you that you are loved and that you do matter.