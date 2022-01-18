Kingdom Living Temple hosts interfaith event to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day

FLORENCE, S.C.
The Kingdom Living Temple observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day by hosting an interfaith event Monday afternoon. Speaking at the event were Rabbi Jeff Ronald and Mal Hyman of the Jewish faith, Pastor Henry Badie, the Rev. Leo Woodberry, Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Marjorie Busscher of the Christian faith, and Yasin Aedul Hakin of the Muslim faith. The guest speaker was Sonya Lewis.
