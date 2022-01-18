 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kingdom Living Temple hosts interfaith event to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Kingdom Living Temple hosts interfaith event to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day

KLT MLK Day

Marjorie Busscher, former congressional candidate and Coker University professor Mal Hyman, Sonya Lewis, Pastor Henry Badie, the Rev. Leo Woodberry, Rabbi Jeff Ronald, Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Yasin Aedul Hakin spoke at the Kingdom Living Temple's Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.

FLORENCE, S.C.

The Kingdom Living Temple observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day by hosting an interfaith event Monday afternoon. Speaking at the event were Rabbi Jeff Ronald and Mal Hyman of the Jewish faith, Pastor Henry Badie, the Rev. Leo Woodberry, Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and  Marjorie Busscher of the Christian faith, and Yasin Aedul Hakin of the Muslim faith. The guest speaker was Sonya Lewis. 

