Kingdom Living Temple to demonstrate water-producing solar panels next week

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Rev. Leo Woodberry is on a mission to make sure that something similar to the Flint water crisis never happens in Florence.
Woodberry's church, Kingdom Living Temple, will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. March 5 to demonstrate specialized solar panels from Source Global Hydropanel that take water vapor from the air and condense it into drinking water using the power generated from the solar panels.
He said that the water situations in Demark, Flint, Mich., Newark, N.J., and, most recently, in Tampa illustrate that communities across the country need an environmentally sustainable way to produce clean drinking water.
In Denmark, residents complained for years about the rust-colored water coming from their pipes. At some point, a governmental agency attempted to solve the problem by putting a chemical not approved by the Environmental Protection Agency into a well.
The water of Flint was found to contain lead and Legionnaire's disease in 2014. Higher levels of lead have also been found in the water in Newark. And in the week before the Super Bowl in Tampa, someone hacked the city's water supply to put enough of a chemical to cause poisonings into the city's water supply but was stopped.
Woodberry added that the recent power outages during a winter storm in Texas highlight the need to be prepared for emergencies and to be able to get supplies of basic essentials like water.
"These panels are mobile," Woodberry said Wednesday afternoon. "Say there was a hurricane down in Charleston. We can move these panels down there and start producing water."
The demonstration panels were being installed Wednesday by Scott Shoupe, a former Kentucky coal miner who received training to establish a new career after losing his job in the mines.
The church, and its related development corporation, hope to establish a three-acre farm to install several panels to generate water.
Woodberry said he hoped one day to be able to hold giveaways or even distribute the water with retail. He added that he hoped the church would find a location near Florence.
Preparedness is one of the major reasons why Woodberry hopes that the church can find a three-acre farm close to Florence to install several of the panels.
Florence sits at the intersection of Interstates 20 and 95, providing access to the entire seaboard via I-95 and the southeastern interior of the country via I-20.
Woodberry's efforts have attracted some national attention. The water project was the recent focus of an article on the website of The Hill.
He also said he has spoken with CBS News and the New Republic about the project.