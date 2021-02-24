Kingdom Living Temple to demonstrate water-producing solar panels next week

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Rev. Leo Woodberry is on a mission to make sure that something similar to the Flint water crisis never happens in Florence.

Woodberry's church, Kingdom Living Temple, will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. March 5 to demonstrate specialized solar panels from Source Global Hydropanel that take water vapor from the air and condense it into drinking water using the power generated from the solar panels.

He said that the water situations in Demark, Flint, Mich., Newark, N.J., and, most recently, in Tampa illustrate that communities across the country need an environmentally sustainable way to produce clean drinking water.

In Denmark, residents complained for years about the rust-colored water coming from their pipes. At some point, a governmental agency attempted to solve the problem by putting a chemical not approved by the Environmental Protection Agency into a well.

The water of Flint was found to contain lead and Legionnaire's disease in 2014. Higher levels of lead have also been found in the water in Newark. And in the week before the Super Bowl in Tampa, someone hacked the city's water supply to put enough of a chemical to cause poisonings into the city's water supply but was stopped.