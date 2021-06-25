Kingdom Living Temple to hold annual Men's Day celebration Sunday

FLORENCE, S.C. – A local church is offering men the opportunity to learn how to become great warriors.
The Kingdom Living Temple announced on Thursday that it will be hosting its annual Men's Day celebration on Sunday. The theme of the celebration will be "empowering good men to be great warriors." Johnnie Coe, presiding elder of the Marion district of AME churches, will be the guest speaker.
The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. The church is at 705 S. Irby St.
For more information, call 843-799-0740.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
