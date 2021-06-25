 Skip to main content
Kingdom Living Temple to hold annual Men's Day celebration Sunday
Kingdom Living Temple to hold annual Men's Day celebration Sunday

FLORENCE, S.C. – A local church is offering men the opportunity to learn how to become great warriors. 

The Kingdom Living Temple announced on Thursday that it will be hosting its annual Men's Day celebration on Sunday. The theme of the celebration will be "empowering good men to be great warriors." Johnnie Coe, presiding elder of the Marion district of AME churches, will be the guest speaker. 

The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. The church is at 705 S. Irby St. 

For more information, call 843-799-0740.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence One high schools will have at least one new assistant principal next year. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved administratively recommended new hires during its June 17 board meeting. “We are happy to have all of these administrators coming on board,” said Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley. “Administrators play a vital role in our school community and we look forward to the fresh ideas they will bring to their schools and the district.”

