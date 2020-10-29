 Skip to main content
Kingstree department store damaged by fire
Kingstree department store damaged by fire

KINGSTREE, S.C. -- A department store just north of Kingstree was damaged by fire but saved from destruction by its sprinkler system.

Williamsburg County firefighters were dispatched to the Roses Express at 7:55 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and visible flames inside the retail area of the store, according to a release from the fire department.

The fire activated the store's sprinkler system which kept the fire in check until firefighters were able to extinguish it.

Firefighters needed about 15 minutes to control the blaze.

"There was no extension to the roof, or to adjoining stores in the complex, but the store has extensive smoke and water damage to the contents," according to the agency's release.

Kingstree firefighters responded with mutual aid.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined and under investigation by the fire department, Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office and SLED.

