Kingstree native follows her dream to pursue acting career

During those years, Corner continued as an educator, her chosen profession. Conner was in education for 20 years.

“I still taught in the classroom,” Corner said.

She worked at the district level for 12 years before going back in to the classroom. She is a former instructional technology specialist for Lower Richland schools and former science educator and drama club founder for Hopkins Middle School.

“I didn’t want to leave my students,” she said. “But before I turned 50 I wanted to take two years off for full time acting.”

She said a lot of people feel like when they get up in age they can’t follow their dreams. She said helping others realize that it is never too late to follow their dream is what she would like to do.

“I’m proof that you are never too old,” she said. “There is no dream you can’t accomplish.”

At the height of the pandemic, Corner made her move to become a successful, full time actress.