Kingstree native follows her dream to pursue acting career

COLUMBIA – Kingstree native Arischa Conner is living proof you are never too old to pursue your dreams. In October, she made her original streaming platform acting debut with two new shows.
“With CBS and TV One television credits already to her name, Conner has a recurring role in Hulu Original limited series ‘Dopesick’ and features in the Apple TV + Original drama series ‘Swagger,’ " according to a media advisory about the South Carolina actress.
"Dopesick," is an eight-episode limited series inspired by the 2018 New York Times bestselling book of the same title by author Beth Macy, stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, and Rosario Dawson. "Dopesick" tells the story of the opioid epidemic through perspective of the pharmaceutical industry, the US Drug Enforcement Agency, and a mining community in Virginia, states the release.
Keaton plays the lead as Dr. Samuel Finnix and also serves as an executive producer. In this series, Conner portrays Dr. Finnix’s nurse, Leah Turner. She develops “a profound relationship with the doctor.” She shares all of her screen time with Keaton and is in six of the eight episodes.
"Swagger" premiered Oct. 29, 2021, on APPLE TV+ starring O’Shea Jackson, Quvenzhané Wallis, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack and Shinelle Azoroh. The media advisory says the show is inspired by two-time NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant's experiences as a youth basketball player on the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) circuit. The 10-episode inaugural season of "Swagger" delves into AAU and the lives of those involved with the program – players, families and coaches. Conner appears in four episodes of the sports-themed series.
“Her character's name is Apocalypse Anne, a passionate woman with life-changing messages to share with her entire community,” says Tre` D. Brown, her publicist, in the media advisory.
Conner is best known for her supporting role in the MarVista Entertainment film "Another Tango," Brown said. In addition to voice-over work for commercials, some of her acting credits include "Chicken Soup for the Soul's Hidden Heroes" (CBS), "ATL Homicide" (TV One), and "Fatal Attraction" (TV One).
Conner said she was first a theater actress. She performed in the documentary theater piece “Misery is Optional.” She tackled eight different characters in one production and earned a Broadway World South Carolina Awards nomination for Best Actress in a Play (professional) and a spot in The Spoleto Festival USA.
“I have always been a performer,” Conner said. “I love to sing. I took a couple of classes in acting.”
She said she got a part in “Smokey Joe’s Café” with WOW Production Company and “got the acting bug.”
“I discovered I just loved acting, connecting with people on stage,” she said.
She signed with an agency in Charleston and was booked on a TV show called “Hidden Heroes” on CBS.
During those years, Corner continued as an educator, her chosen profession. Conner was in education for 20 years.
“I still taught in the classroom,” Corner said.
She worked at the district level for 12 years before going back in to the classroom. She is a former instructional technology specialist for Lower Richland schools and former science educator and drama club founder for Hopkins Middle School.
“I didn’t want to leave my students,” she said. “But before I turned 50 I wanted to take two years off for full time acting.”
She said a lot of people feel like when they get up in age they can’t follow their dreams. She said helping others realize that it is never too late to follow their dream is what she would like to do.
“I’m proof that you are never too old,” she said. “There is no dream you can’t accomplish.”
At the height of the pandemic, Corner made her move to become a successful, full time actress.
Conner said she didn’t start acting until the late 1980s but has discovered that is what she wants to do. Conner sees her pursuit of her dream at this stage of her life as a living lesson for her students.
“I have a couple of shows coming up in 2022,” Conner said.
Conner lives in Columbia with her husband, Craig Frierson, and daughter, Dyneise.
Her father, Dr. Charles Conner Jr., is a dentist with the Pee Dee Dental Group in Florence and her brother, Charlton Conner, is with Prime Pee Dee Pediatrics in Florence. Her mother, Emma Carol Martin, lives in Lake City.
Conner is currently signed with JPervis Talent Agency in Atlanta and Pantheon Talent Group in Los Angeles, California. She continues to take acting lessons, seek new roles in the industry to challenge her and show chasing your dreams at any age is possible.