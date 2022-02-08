Kizzie Gibson kicks off superintendent of education campaign

LEXINGTON, S.C. – A Lexington elementary school teacher kicked off her superintendent of education Tuesday.

Carolina Springs Elementary School teacher Kizzie Gibson will be running for the Republican nomination.

Gibson said she decided to run because she wanted to give back to the educational system that had given her so much. She added as a parent, educator and proven conservative leader, she's running to provide parents with greater support and students with an opportunity to soar.

"I have the training, knowledge and first-hand insights to make a real difference for our students, parents, teachers and educational stakeholders.” Gibson said. “As someone who is in the classroom, I understand better than any other candidate the needs and struggles of teachers, administrators and school staff.”

She serves as a board member of a new online charter school based in Summerville.