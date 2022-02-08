Kizzie Gibson kicks off superintendent of education campaign

LEXINGTON, S.C. – A Lexington elementary school teacher kicked off her superintendent of education Tuesday.
Carolina Springs Elementary School teacher Kizzie Gibson will be running for the Republican nomination.
Gibson said she decided to run because she wanted to give back to the educational system that had given her so much. She added as a parent, educator and proven conservative leader, she's running to provide parents with greater support and students with an opportunity to soar.
"I have the training, knowledge and first-hand insights to make a real difference for our students, parents, teachers and educational stakeholders.” Gibson said. “As someone who is in the classroom, I understand better than any other candidate the needs and struggles of teachers, administrators and school staff.”
She serves as a board member of a new online charter school based in Summerville.
Gibson has served as a teacher in Orangeburg, Calhoun, Lexington-Richland Five, an online virtual school serving the state, and in Lexington One. She has also served as a truancy interventionist, teacher mentor, teacher evaluator and student mentor. Gibson is also a past board member of the South Carolina Connections Academy.
She also has served as president of the West Metro Republican Women, a precinct president in Lexington County, a district director for the South Carolina Federation of Republican Women and as a state party delegate.
I’m a lifelong Republican and a proud, unwavering, pro-life conservative," Gibson said in a news release. "At a time when many across the country are trying to use schools to impose their liberal social beliefs on students, it’s important to have a Superintendent of Education who shares South Carolinians views and values.”
Gibson grew up in Orangeburg County and graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. She has a bachelor's degree from Claflin University, a master's degree from Columbia College and a doctorate of education from Northcentral University.
She lives in Lexington with her husband, Jerry, and their two children.
Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness previously announced her campaign for the Republican nomination.
Molly Spearman, the current superintendent of education, announced earlier this year she would not be seeking re-election.