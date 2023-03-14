FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Knights of Columbus Monday donated $4,000 to the Pee Dee Regional Center and its residents -- money raised on Tootsie Roll at a time.

"This is from Columbus Hope Foundation, we raise the money by giving out Tootsie Rolls to the public and getting donations from them," said Fran Barcomb, one of the Knights on hand for the donation.

The fund exists to help those with special needs.

The Knights raise money for Special Olympics, the Pee Dee Center, Florence County Disabilities, Florence County School District Three and St. Ann's special needs students, Barcomb said.

The donation will help fund activities, Special Olympics, a Mayday celebration, dances, birthdays and holidays, said Adria Davis with the center.

In addition to Monday's donation, the center has also applied to the Knights at the state level for a grant that will allow it to purchase an advanced treadmill for residents with medical needs to use.