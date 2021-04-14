 Skip to main content
Knights of Columbus give to those with special needs
KNIGHTS DONATION

Knights of Columbus give to those with special needs

Knights of Columbus donation

Joe Balotti (left) presents a check from the Knights of Columbus to Amy McLean, the facility administrator of the Pee Dee Regional Center, as fellow Knight Roger Bouchard looks on.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs’ Pee Dee Regional Center in Florence recently received a donation from the Knight of Columbus. “The Knights of Columbus continues to support the individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities,” a spokesperson for the Pee Dee Regional Center said. “We thank the KOC and are very appreciative for all you do for the individuals at the center.”

