Knights of Columbus give to those with special needs

FLORENCE
The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs’ Pee Dee Regional Center in Florence recently received a donation from the Knight of Columbus. “The Knights of Columbus continues to support the individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities,” a spokesperson for the Pee Dee Regional Center said. “We thank the KOC and are very appreciative for all you do for the individuals at the center.”
