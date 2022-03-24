Knights of Columbus makes donation to Pee Dee Regional Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs’ Pee Dee Regional Center in Florence received a donation from the Knights of Columbus on Tuesday.

The check was for $3,500.

With funds raised at the Darlington Racetrack, the Tootsie Roll Drive and other fundraisers, Joe Balotti said, the Knights of Columbus are able to present checks once a year to five organizations: the Pee Dee Regional Center, Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs, Florence School District III Special Needs, Special Olympics and St. Anthony’s School.

“It’s a blessing,” said Franco Vaval, facility administrator.

He said this will truly help the individuals the facility serves. The money has been earmarked for EKG equipment, wheel chair scales and other medical equipment. He said this gives the center the flexibility of not having to send people out for EKGs and that is a blessing to the individuals, their staff and medical professionals.

Vaval said the center serve over 110 people.

