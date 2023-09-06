For different stages of our lives, there are certain routine tests and screenings that can help ensure that we are effectively treating known conditions and that we are proficiently diagnosing others as early as possible. The list below includes some of the testing that we may use to establish your normal baseline and evaluate your needs.

Routine bloodwork

When you see a provider for an annual physical or checkup, it is common to have your blood drawn and tested. Some of the most frequent diagnostic measurements are:

Lipid panel: This is a test that measures the good and bad cholesterol that is present in your blood stream. Abnormal levels may contribute to heart and vascular disease. In general, you want: Total Cholesterol level to be less than 200; TGL or triglycerides level to be less than 150; HDL or high-density lipoprotein levels (the “good one”) to be greater than 40; LDL or low-density lipoprotein level (the “bad one”) to be less than 100; However, for individuals who have known Diabetes Mellitus or cardiovascular disease (CVD), your LDL levels must be a lot lower. It is best to talk with your provider on your specific LDL goals to ensure effective disease treatment and prevention.

Complete blood count panel (CBC): This is a group of tests ordered to evaluate the cells that circulate in your blood, including red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. The CBC can evaluate your overall health and detect a variety of diseases and conditions, such as infections, anemia, autoimmune disorders, and various cancers such as leukemia.

Comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP): This is a test that measures your sugar (glucose) level, electrolytes, kidney functions, and liver function. It is helpful in screening conditions such as diabetes, liver disease, and kidney disease.

Thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH): This is a test that measures the function of the thyroid gland and may reveal it as overactive (hyperthyroidism) or underactive (hypothyroidism).

Depending on your specific needs, we may perform these tests once a year or every few months. “Knowing your numbers” is essential to keeping track and determining several factors that impact your overall health.

Screenings

At different intervals in our lifetime, there are certain tests that are recommended to help diagnose some of the most common health conditions that affect our population. Many of us are familiar with these effective tools for early detection which include:

Colonoscopy: This is the gold standard test for detecting polyps and preventing colon cancer. Guidelines recommend a colonoscopy for anyone age 45 and older, or earlier if there is a family history of colon cancer.

Mammogram: This is an annual screening exam for women to detect breast cancer and other breast abnormalities. This is usually recommended to begin at the age of 40, or earlier if there is a known family history.

Bone density scan: This test measures the calcium levels in our bones and helps with the diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and osteopenia which leads to the loss of bone strength. It is usually performed after age 65 or if someone has a history of fractures or bone breaks, and/or individuals who are post-menopausal with increased risk factors.

Low dose CT scan: This is a highly effective screening tool to help in the diagnosing and treatment of lung cancer. The test is recommended for adults 50 to 80 years of age who are current smokers of 20 or more packs of cigarettes a year, or those who quit smoking within the past 15 years.

Pap smear screening: This is a service that can be provided by primary care providers if they are in agreeance, but is mostly provided by a gynecologist or OB-GYN. This is a screening tool used to detect cervical cancer or precancerous cells and is recommended for females who are over the age of 21.

Depression: There are tools and questionnaires that we utilize to diagnose depression, anxiety, and other related mental health conditions that affect our population. This is a very important tool that is necessary to ensure effective treatment and can aid in suicide prevention.

As you can see, age, sex, family history, and ethnicity can affect who should have these screenings and how frequently they should be performed. Many of us wait until we have a medical emergency to seek care, but studies show that people who establish a relationship with a primary care provider have better overall health outcomes.

Lastly, setting up a relationship with a consistent primary care provider can help increase your access to ensuring that you receive care in a quick manner should you come down with a cough, common cold or any other serious condition. Once you establish that relationship, you, and your provider can focus on helping you live your best life.