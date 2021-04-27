Kodak Black will plead guilty to sex charge Wednesday in Florence, solicitor says

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kodak Black may plead guilty to a charge of sexual misconduct Wednesday.

The rapper will appear for a hearing before 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Michael Nettles at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Ed Clements III, the 12th Judicial Circuit solicitor, told the Morning News on Tuesday evening that he had been informed that Black, who is charged under his birth name of Deiuson Octave, will plead guilty at the hearing.

Black's case was scheduled to be tried in April 2019 but was delayed due to two sets of federal charges against him.

In December 2018, Judge Thomas Russo set a trial date for Black in April 2019. The trial was never held as Black was arrested in April 2019 on charges of possessing a weapon and marijuana at the Canadian border and in May 2019 on federal and state firearms charges.

Clements filed a motion to revoke Black's bond after the rapper was arrested on May 2019.

Black pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 46 months in prison on the May charges in November 2019. In early 2020, Black pleaded guilty to the April charges and was sentenced to time concurrent with his sentence for the May crimes.