Kodak Black will plead guilty to sex charge Wednesday in Florence, solicitor says

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kodak Black may plead guilty to a charge of sexual misconduct Wednesday.
The rapper will appear for a hearing before 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Michael Nettles at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Ed Clements III, the 12th Judicial Circuit solicitor, told the Morning News on Tuesday evening that he had been informed that Black, who is charged under his birth name of Deiuson Octave, will plead guilty at the hearing.
Black's case was scheduled to be tried in April 2019 but was delayed due to two sets of federal charges against him.
In December 2018, Judge Thomas Russo set a trial date for Black in April 2019. The trial was never held as Black was arrested in April 2019 on charges of possessing a weapon and marijuana at the Canadian border and in May 2019 on federal and state firearms charges.
Clements filed a motion to revoke Black's bond after the rapper was arrested on May 2019.
Black pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 46 months in prison on the May charges in November 2019. In early 2020, Black pleaded guilty to the April charges and was sentenced to time concurrent with his sentence for the May crimes.
Both of those sentences were commuted by former President Donald Trump the day he left office.
Black was indicted by a Florence County grand jury in April 2017 on a charge of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. Black was charged under his birth name of Dieuson Octave. He changed his name in 2018 to Bill K. Kapri.
The rapper was arrested on a warrant in December 2016 regarding an incident at the Comfort Inn and Suites in February 2016. According to a report of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Black became physically aggressive with a female who was in his room at the Comfort Inn and Suites. The report says that Black allegedly forced himself on the female and had sex with her.
Black could face up to 30 years in prison.
Black, a Pompano Beach, Florida, native, has recorded three albums: "Painting Pictures," "Dying to Live" and "Bill Israel." He is known for his songs “Roll in Peace,” “Tunnel Vision” and “No Flockin.”