Kodak Black's federal sentences commuted, rapper still faces charges in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kodak Black could be returning to Florence to face criminal charges earlier than previously thought.
President Donald Trump commuted Black's sentence for 2019 and 2020 guilty pleas to federal weapons charges in one his last acts before leaving office Wednesday.
Black, a Pompano Beach, Florida, native, has recorded three albums: "Painting Pictures," "Dying to Live" and "Bill Israel." He is known for his songs “Roll in Peace,” “Tunnel Vision” and “No Flockin.”
The 23-year-old rapper was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana while trying to reenter the United States from Canada on April 17, 2019. Black was arrested again in May on federal and state firearms charges.
Black pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the May arrest in November 2019. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison. He pleaded guilty to the April charges in early 2020 and was sentenced to time concurrent with his previous sentence.
Once Black is released from the federal prison in Thomson, Illinois, he will still face a state court charge of criminal sexual conduct — presidential commutations do not affect charges filed in state courts — in Florence.
Black was indicted by a Florence County grand jury in April 2017 on a charge of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. Black was charged under his birth name of Dieuson Octave. He changed his name in 2018 to Bill K. Kapri.
The rapper was arrested on a warrant in December 2016 regarding an incident at the Comfort Inn and Suites in February 2016. According to a report of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Black became physically aggressive with a female who was in his room at the Comfort Inn and Suites. The report says that Black allegedly forced himself on the female and had sex with her.
If convicted of the charge, Black could face up to 30 years in prison.
One of the first matters Black would face in Florence is a hearing to revoke his $100,000 surety bond.
E.L. "Ed" Clements III, 12th Judicial Circuit solicitor, filed a motion to revoke Black's bond after the rapper was arrested in May 2019.
That hearing was delayed due to Black's arrest and subsequent incarceration on the federal charges.
No time, date, or place has been given for the hearing or a trial.
However, bond hearings are among the current exceptions to an order by the South Carolina Supreme Court halting in-person hearings in the state due to a rise in the number of reported COVID-19 positive tests.