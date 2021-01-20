Kodak Black's federal sentences commuted, rapper still faces charges in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kodak Black could be returning to Florence to face criminal charges earlier than previously thought.

President Donald Trump commuted Black's sentence for 2019 and 2020 guilty pleas to federal weapons charges in one his last acts before leaving office Wednesday.

Black, a Pompano Beach, Florida, native, has recorded three albums: "Painting Pictures," "Dying to Live" and "Bill Israel." He is known for his songs “Roll in Peace,” “Tunnel Vision” and “No Flockin.”

The 23-year-old rapper was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana while trying to reenter the United States from Canada on April 17, 2019. Black was arrested again in May on federal and state firearms charges.

Black pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the May arrest in November 2019. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison. He pleaded guilty to the April charges in early 2020 and was sentenced to time concurrent with his previous sentence.

Once Black is released from the federal prison in Thomson, Illinois, he will still face a state court charge of criminal sexual conduct — presidential commutations do not affect charges filed in state courts — in Florence.