Kornblut: I think we can make football season happen

"From a sports fan standpoint, we want a football season. We want high school. We want college. We want NFL," he said.

The commentator talked about the restart of live, in-person sports.

"Today's press conference at the governor's mansion was the first in-person sports-related event that I've been to since (basketball tournaments were cancelled). I little bit of a lie there, I did go to Darlington for the restart race Wednesday night," Kornblut said. "Actually one of my friends there let me into the press box to watch about 50 laps."

Kornblut said he was looking forward to being officially on hand to watch all of the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sept. 6.

As for Clemson, Kornblut said the preseason-ranked No. 1 Tigers have no real concerns -- except maybe for the backup offensive line and the backup kick holder.

"They are just loaded. I don't see any end in sight to the dynasty. They're going to be good. Really, really good. They're going to be great," Kornblut said. "A very good shot at a national championship."

"I am optimistic for South Carolina too," he said. "I could realistically sit here and say the Gamecocks are going to win two games -- Vanderbilt and somebody else. I could make an argument for that. But where's the fun in that?"