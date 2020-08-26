Kornblut: I think we can make football season happen

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Clemson has a good shot at winning the national title. South Carolina could win two games or they could win six or seven games. Unless the Tigers and Gamecocks meet in the playoffs, then Carolina will not lose to Clemson at football this year.
Those, and other sage words, sports commentator Phil Kornblut shared with the Florence Lions Club on Wednesday over lunch at Florence Country Club..
"This is probably the weirdest preseason even that we've ever had. Are we going to have a season? We still don't 100 percent know, even thought were all acting like we're going to have a season. We're all hoping," Kornblut said of football overall -- prep, college and professional.
"I think we can make this happen" be safe and protect the kids he said of prep football, which starts Friday with SCISA games and later in September with the public schools.
To make that happen he said sports fans will have to mask up, social distance and obey the safety rules.
"My hope and my fingers are crossed. Selfishly, for somebody in the sports talk business, we need football," Kornblut said. "We need it for our company. We need it for our show. Advertisers are sitting on their hands right now and they don' want to spend money if there's not going to be a football season."
"From a sports fan standpoint, we want a football season. We want high school. We want college. We want NFL," he said.
The commentator talked about the restart of live, in-person sports.
"Today's press conference at the governor's mansion was the first in-person sports-related event that I've been to since (basketball tournaments were cancelled). I little bit of a lie there, I did go to Darlington for the restart race Wednesday night," Kornblut said. "Actually one of my friends there let me into the press box to watch about 50 laps."
Kornblut said he was looking forward to being officially on hand to watch all of the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sept. 6.
As for Clemson, Kornblut said the preseason-ranked No. 1 Tigers have no real concerns -- except maybe for the backup offensive line and the backup kick holder.
"They are just loaded. I don't see any end in sight to the dynasty. They're going to be good. Really, really good. They're going to be great," Kornblut said. "A very good shot at a national championship."
"I am optimistic for South Carolina too," he said. "I could realistically sit here and say the Gamecocks are going to win two games -- Vanderbilt and somebody else. I could make an argument for that. But where's the fun in that?"
Six of the Gamecock's opponents this year are ranked in preseason polls in the top 25, three in the top eight.
"They didn't do them any favors by adding Auburn to the schedule, but at least they get them at home," Kornblut said.
"If they can come out of the first five weeks maybe 3-2, then they could get six or seven wins and go to a bowl game," he said. "To get to six wins it's going to be a battle. Obviously, they're going to have to upset some people along the way.
Kornblut said he thought the Gamecocks could win against Vanderbilt, Missouri and Tennessee -- and possibly Texas A&M.
Carolina could also wind up the season at Kentucky needing a win to become bowl eligible, he said.
Listen all his comments online at SCNow.com.
Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.
