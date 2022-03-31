Kristy Woodson Harvey comes to Florence Library

FLORENCE, S.C. — Author Kristy Woodson Harvey presented her book, the “Wedding Veil,” and personally signed copies Thursday at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library.

Harvey is a New York Times, USA Today and Publisher's Weekly bestselling author of seven novels. Her Peachtree Bluff book series is in development to become a television show with NBC.

“I am very excited and hopefully everything will work out and we get to watch it on TV soon, '' Harvey said. “We have been working on this for years and I would love to see it come to fruition. I had the opportunity to help write the pilot with another writer. It has been a great learning experience and I am hoping for the best. It is a dream come true for sure. “

This is not the author’s first time coming to Florence. She has spoken at the library several times.

“It is so exciting to be in Florence,” Harvey said. “ I have had the honor of speaking here before. I knew this was a beautiful library with great staff and that we would have a great crowd of readers. I am thrilled to be here.”

Harvey said she has always loved writing and credits her love for writing to her parents.

“I have always been a writer since I was a little girl. I have always loved to tell stories. I give a lot of credit to my parents on my start. My father is a great storyteller whether it be making things up or telling stories from his childhood and my mother always made sure I was at the library reading."

Harvey did not believe writing stories and traveling the world was possible for her.

“I didn't believe that I could do this. It is all about taking that first step. At some point, you just have to take that leap of faith and hope it all works out.” Harvey said. “ If it doesn’t, know that you still created something very special and meaningful in the world. The world needs writers and the world needs voices. Everyone’s voice is different and the world needs to hear it.”

Harvey enjoys writing about making difficult life decisions and choices.

“I write a lot about women who have to make difficult decisions. When we are growing up, we are told this is what you should do and as you grow in life, you realize that some things are not that easy." Harvey said. "There are some gray areas in life. Sometimes we have to make decisions that aren’t necessarily what everyone thinks we should do and we see that in my book."

“Each of these women have to choose whether they will make everyone else happy or make themselves happy and we get to see the ramifications of those decisions and we can all see ourselves in those crossroads.”

Leslie Denton, president of Friends of Florence County Library said the effect of libraries on the community is unmatched.

“Kristyn Woodson Harvey has had a passion for books her entire life," Denton said. "She visited libraries as a child, and she continues to have a passion for them as an adult. In today’s world, so many people forget the library and go directly to Amazon or social media. Yet, a library can still be the heart of a community with so much to offer individuals.”

Anna Todd is a big supporter of Harvey and reads all of her books. Todd was at the book signing.

“I have read all of Kristyn Woodson Harvey’s books and I absolutely love them," Todd said. "I heard that she was going to be in Florence and I wanted a chance to hear from her about the stories she has written. I am just an avid reader and I love the Southern setting and the storylines are just wonderful."

