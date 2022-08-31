Labor Day weekend expected to be a busy travel time

FLORENCE, S.C. — This Labor Day weekend is predicted to be busy, and the AAA is cautioning people to to careful on the roads.

The American Automobile Association has predicted that travel numbers will increase to pre-pandemic levels. This trend was also proven true with Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. AAA says the highest times of travel will be Friday afternoon and on Monday afternoon as people return home from their vacations.

AAA offered these car-care tips to keep in mind before hitting the road: Check pressure of all tires and don’t forget to check the spare, check tire tread, check that the battery is in good working order, check air conditioning, check windshield wipers to make sure they are good, check fluids, check headlights for functionality and clean lenses. Make sure your cell phone is fully charged, Make sure your AAA membership is up to date, and stock a summer emergency kit with jumper cables, tools, first aid supplies, flashlight with fresh batteries, road flare or reflective triangle, extra medications, snacks, water.

According to the National Weather Service of Wilmington, NC, isolated showers and storms are in the forecast this weekend, but most areas should stay dry.

The weather is predicted to be warm and dry until Friday, with temperatures in the upper 80's all weekend.

A tropical depression is likely to form over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean over the next couple of days, but it is expected to turn away from the Eastern Seaboard.

Swells may bring dangerous rip currents to beaches this Labor Day weekend.