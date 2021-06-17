Lack of employees slowing Florence yard waste collection

FLORENCE, S.C. – Even the city of Florence isn't immune from a lack of employees.

The city issued an apology to residential yard waste customers Thursday morning for delays in service it says have been caused by a lack of sanitation workers.

When the city's sanitation department is fully staffed, it runs five trucks for garbage collection and two for yard waste. However, the number of vacancies in the department has forced the city to stop one yard waste truck and use that crew for garbage collection. This has resulted in delays for customers.

The city sanitation department has been working with the city's human resources department to resolve the shortage of employees. So far, the city has held a hiring event, increased advertising for the positions and worked with temporary agencies to resolve the shortage.

The next hiring event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, July 9, in the city council chambers of the City Center at 324 W. Evans St.