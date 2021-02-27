Lake City Administrator Stephany Snowden leaving

Eventually, Snowden, Mayor Lovith Anderson and the city council took the trash service back from the private contractor in August 2020.

"It was a $3 million impact on the city's budget," Snowden said. "It's not for the faint of heart. Back in August when we took it over, we had three days' notice."

Snowden began renting trash trucks in January 2020. Eventually, the city bought a truck on a Friday and put it to work on a Monday.

When she came to the city, the city was three years behind in its financial audits and the state wasn't going to give the city $680,000 in tax revenues until the financial audits were caught up.

"Within a year and a half the financials were caught up to date," Snowden said. "Moreover, the FY20 audit is complete and the city is on sound financial footing, with the city council receiving monthly financial reports detailing the general fund, water, and sewer funds."