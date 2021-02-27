Lake City Administrator Stephany Snowden leaving

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The sun will soon set on Stephany Snowden's time as the city administrator of Lake City.
Snowden told the Morning News last week that she would be leaving to return to Columbia. She said she would serve as Richland Sheriff Leon Lott's deputy chief for the county's 911 center.
"Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott on March 1 is assuming management responsibilities for the Columbia-Richland 911 communications center and so he actually tapped me late last year to become the deputy chief over that," Snowden said.
On the one hand, she said, her husband is in Columbia but on the other, she's still really sad to leave Lake City. She said the thing she will remember most about the city was how nice its residents are.
Snowden became administrator of Lake City in February 2018.
Immediately, she was confronted by two major issues: trash pickup and financial audits.
Snowden said later that the city was receiving hundreds of calls per day from residents about a private trash pickup company that the city contracted with in 2016.
"We had contracted in 2016 with a private contractor and pickup was sporadic," Snowden said. "So, my first week, I had on my business suit and I put on my tennis shoes and I was knocking on doors in Kennedy Park and telling people that their trash wasn't getting picked up on a Friday."
Eventually, Snowden, Mayor Lovith Anderson and the city council took the trash service back from the private contractor in August 2020.
"It was a $3 million impact on the city's budget," Snowden said. "It's not for the faint of heart. Back in August when we took it over, we had three days' notice."
Snowden began renting trash trucks in January 2020. Eventually, the city bought a truck on a Friday and put it to work on a Monday.
When she came to the city, the city was three years behind in its financial audits and the state wasn't going to give the city $680,000 in tax revenues until the financial audits were caught up.
"Within a year and a half the financials were caught up to date," Snowden said. "Moreover, the FY20 audit is complete and the city is on sound financial footing, with the city council receiving monthly financial reports detailing the general fund, water, and sewer funds."
Snowden added that during her tenure, the city received $12 million in water and sewer grants that provided for an upgrade of its wastewater treatment plant and a force main line replacement. She said the city has applied for a grant to provide water and sewer services for the MUSC hospital being constructed in Cades. Snowden said she had reorganized the city's water and sewer billing department, resulting in a 50% reduction of write-offs. She said she also worked with Florence County Councilman Jason Springs to be able to use city's penny sales tax money to construct a new recreation center in the old Florence-Darlington Tech building and to build a new basketball court at Blanding Park.
She said she had worked to foster community engagement including budget workshops, family movie nights, community cleanups, collaborations with the creative alliance and the Darla Moore Foundation, Ra’Shaud Graham Day, mask giveaways and the city's Monsters on Main Halloween event.
Snowden said her biggest regret was not being able to improve the housing situation in the city. However, she added that improving the housing situation would likely be a 30- to 40-year project.
Snowden will be replaced by William Hall until the city hires a permanent replacement. She said she had confidence in him but also offered advice.
"If you really think about it, an administrator's job is to deliver the service so that people don't think about you," Snowden said. "But if you've got a pothole, if your trash isn't being picked up, if you've got a problem with a utility bill ... then you're going to think about it. The job, I think, really is for us to not be seen."
She said going forward the city would need to find a way to grow its general fund to be able to provide the services its residents expect and to be able to handle the rundown buildings in the city. Snowden said the city needs to improve stormwater drainage on Acline Road and to continue to move toward a community policing model.