Lake City African American cemetery restored

McKenzie donated the land upon which the cemetery sits.

John Maddox read a proclamation and said McKenzie was one of the first people to pitch in on the restoration with "sweat equity."

"Sometimes it is real easy to do the right thing," a smiling McKenzie said. "That's all I'm going to say."

"I did a lot of work. Graves were grown up in bushes to where you didn't even know a grave was there. I cut back bushes," said Curtis Adams, who celebrated his 83rd birthday Saturday. "We got chain saws and cut to where we could see every grave that was there."

Workers also made sure that collapsed graves were filled in so they would no longer be a hazard.

A site marker at the entrance to the cemetery will ultimately list those who are buried there. The list, though, is not yet final.

"As you can see the names here, I know maybe 90% of the people posted in the list," said A.C. Graham as he surveyed a list of the known burials in the cemetery.

His sister is one of the people on the list.