 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake City African American cemetery restored
0 Comments
featured

Lake City African American cemetery restored

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The ceremony to mark the restoration of an African American cemetery in Lake City was brief, though the restored history significant in scope and a fitting way to mark Black History Month.

Martha Crosby Cemetery shows its history through a myriad of markers unique to their era, some tilted at odd angles, and stone covered graves. White flags dot the cemetery and a trash can sits near the center where visitors can leave their trash to be picked up.

Time and elements have wiped from the markers the information they once contained, and some graves have no markers at all.

Restoration volunteers and committee members from the Adams family, Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and Greater St. James AME Church recognized William M. McKenzie Jr. who stepped up to clear up a bit of confusion that arose as restoration of the cemetery moved forward.

Martha Crosby Cemetery, named after the land donor, has seen more than 100 years of burials — the first recorded was Lindie Singletary McCutchen in 1915, born in 1863. It was operated by the churches.

"When we came up with this idea and we did a little research, over time the churches assumed they owned the land and everything, but we found out Mr. Mckenzie owned the land," said cemetery committee member John Maddox. "We sent him a letter and told him what we planned on doing."

McKenzie donated the land upon which the cemetery sits. 

John Maddox read a proclamation and said McKenzie was one of the first people to pitch in on the restoration with "sweat equity."

"Sometimes it is real easy to do the right thing," a smiling McKenzie said. "That's all I'm going to say."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I did a lot of work. Graves were grown up in bushes to where you didn't even know a grave was there. I cut back bushes," said Curtis Adams, who celebrated his 83rd birthday Saturday. "We got chain saws and cut to where we could see every grave that was there."

Workers also made sure that collapsed graves were filled in so they would no longer be a hazard.

A site marker at the entrance to the cemetery will ultimately list those who are buried there. The list, though, is not yet final.

"As you can see the names here, I know maybe 90% of the people posted in the list," said A.C. Graham as he surveyed a list of the known burials in the cemetery.

His sister is one of the people on the list.

There are 29 burials in the cemetery, though, for which  there is no information on the person who is buried there — each one marked by a white flag.

"We don't know who they are, no grave markers. We're in the process of trying to find out who these people are so we can give them a grave marker," said Curtis Adams, who has worked with his daughter, Janet Adams-Maddox, and son-in-law, John Maddox, on the project.

"We know there are some individuals out here we don't know who they are. Over time the headstones and markers have deteriorated," said Adams-Maddox. "You know who your people are, somebody knows who these people are."

"We're going to give them time to give us some updates before we the final insert for the history," Adams-Maddox said.

The cemetery is across the road from 1013 West Main Street on Peace Road.

Anyone with information on who some of the unknown burials might be can contact Adams-Maddox at jmaddox1@carolina.rr.com.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence's gateways to be improved
Local News

Florence's gateways to be improved

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's gateways could be getting a facelift. The Florence County Council voted 9-0, unanimously, to approve the allocation of $300,000 in third penny sales tax funds to help the city of Florence address four or five gateways leading into the city. 

Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November
Local News

Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence voters could decide on Sunday alcohol sales in November. The Florence City Council is expected to consider the first reading of an ordinance asking the Florence County Board of Elections to place a referendum on the November general election ballot allowing residents to decide whether retailers can sell alcohol to be consumed outside of the location where the alcohol is purchased on Sundays. 

Florence City Council gives first approval to alcohol sales ballot question
Local News

Florence City Council gives first approval to alcohol sales ballot question

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council moved on step closer to allowing city residents to decide on allowing retailers to sell alcohol on Sundays. The city council voted 7-0 Monday afternoon to approve an ordinance asking the Florence election board to place a ballot question allowing Sunday off-premises election sales on the November general election ballot. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert