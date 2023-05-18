LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City Police investigators are making headway in their investigation it an almost year-long series of shooting incidents that, so far, have resulted in 57 different attempted murder charges, 19 possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charges, 19 discharging a firearm into a dwelling charges and 16 criminal conspiracy warrants.

Lake City officers have arrested seven people, recovered multiple firearms and issued more than 100 arrest warrants.

So far.

Using resources provided by the State Law Enforcement Division Crime Lab, investigators conducted several special assignments geared specifically for the five-month investigation of the shootings that occurred December 2022 through February 2023.

Those arrested include four adults, one juvenile who is being charged as an adult and two juveniles, according to a release from the City of Lake City.

The adults arrested are:

Jevonte Dayzhon Burgess, 19, of Lake City. Burgess faces three charges, including one for attempted murder

Jaqavis Siree Saymon Green, 18, of Lake City. Green faces 19 charges, including 11 for attempted murder

Ke’Andrew Deon Copeland, 18, of Lake City. Copeland faces 20 charges, including 12 for attempted murder

Jareek Carson, 18, of Lake City. Carson faces 21 charges, including 12 for attempted murder

The adults all remain in custody at the Florence County Detention Center and have been denied bonds on their attempted murder charges, according to the release.

“We appreciate the help of the community in reporting the shooting incidents, assisting with information, and working with the department to keep this city safe,” said Maj. Patrick Miles, Lake City Police Department director of operations. “We are continuing the investigation and expect more warrants and arrests to come.”