FLORENCE, S.C. — Over spring break, members of the Lake City Boys & Girls Club got to travel around the wide world of culinary traditions.

Stations set up inside the Lake City Boys & Girls Club on Friday were decorated with colors symbolizing the locations the food being served originated from, including the United States, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Africa.

Club Director Stormy Gillens said many of the kids have never traveled outside of Florence County and this event is a good way to expose them to other cultures.

“Since they can’t go to Mexico, we brought Mexico to them. Some of them can’t go to the Dominican, we brought the Dominican to them, and so forth,” Gillens said.

Parents of club members and others from the nearby community provided the food, which ranged from mexican beans to shrimp and grits.

Other food items included mango barbecue chicken, a Dominican pork dish, two types of mac and cheese, a myriad of different types of rice and more.

Steve Witherspoon and Melissa Pittman of Melissa’s Catering Services came to serve some of the food originating in the United States. They served barbecue chicken, yellow rice, mac and cheese and green beans.

“Every chance we get, we want to make sure we can give back to the people,” Witherspoon said.

Before the children were allowed to walk from station to station to get food, Gillens played like they were all about to go on a flight around the world. Children laughed as staff members used a “metal detector,” actually a plastic baseball bat, to pretend to check for items not allowed on planes.

Children were given large portions of each of the foods, and some even came back with second plates because they were unable to fit all of the food on the first.