Lake City celebrates Colonial era with living history

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City set some time aside Saturday to celebrate the Colonial era with a living history demonstration behind the Bean Market.

Presented by the Lynches Lake Historical Society, the event featured trades and crafts that would have been part of everyday life at the time.

Patricia Hartfield sat inside the pole barn behind the Bean Market and wove baskets — egg baskets that seemed to sell quicker than she could weave them.

Her son, Tracy Hartfield, worked off to her side as a carpenter.

"I'm no master. I just like doing it," he said as he used a square to mark a board.

Also inside the barn were Kenny Cartwright, who specializes in knives and leather works, and Rosemary Thompkins, who worked to churn butter.

The room, she said, was a little cold for butter. Unlike last year when the room was way too warm for butter.

Cartwright sat by her side, knives and leather works before him, dipping candle wicks in hot wax as he worked to grow them into full-size candles.

Outside on the lawn Meck Hartfield worked his forge — something he's done since he became a blacksmith in 1995.

"I wanted cookin' irons to do reenactments," he said.

Hartfield brought everything he needed to work the forge — almost anyway.

"I left my rake at home to rake my coal with so I had to make me one," he said.

One of his tools dates back to the Civil War.

"The old anvil I have came from England. It came over as ballast in the bottom of a ship. It's an 1865 Peter Wright, weighs 139 pounds," he said.

The anvil, which he purchased for $235, still works as well as the day it was cast, he said.

Behind Hartfield's forge, Chris Hall worked to craft a bowl on his pole lathe.

"I cheated a little bit and got bungee cords. I could get saplings," he said.

"This is just something to do. I took a class at the John C. Campbell Folk School," Hall said.

With the pole lathe it takes about two days for him to make a bowl.

"There's no way in the world to sell it for a profit," he said.